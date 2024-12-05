Revelation Crystals are the currency you need if you wish to pull from the limited-time Infinity Nikki Banners.

Limited-time Banners are only, say it with me now, around for a limited amount of time in Infinity Nikki, so you need to really know whether you want the Outfits they offer before spending your Revelation Crystals. Especially since Revelation Crystals can be quite hard to find…

To help you expand Nikki's clothing collection, we've outlined how to get Revelation Crystals in Infinity Nikki down below.

On this page:

How to get Revelation Crystals in Infinity Nikki Revelation Crystals are the pink crystals currency you can earn through a number of activities in Infinity Nikki. Be warned though, compared to the Resonite Crystals, they're much harder to find. Here's how to get Revelation Crystals in Infinity Nikki: Spend 120 Diamonds for one Revelation Crystal

Spend 100 Tranquility Droplet (40 when discounted) for one Revelation Crystal

Spend 20 Surging Ebb for one Revelation Crystal

Event reward

Pay-to-play track of Mira Journey, the Infinity Nikki battle pass Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames