Pony Curls in Infinity Nikki are a type of material you can get from a very specific horse in Wishfield. They're very skittish though, so you need a fair bit of patience when it comes to collecting this material.

In Infinity Nikki, Pony Curls are used for crafting new outfits and as event-related quest items that need to be collected in order to progress. In short, they're quite important.

Without further ado, here's how to get Pony Curls in Infinity Nikki.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get Pony Curls in Infinity Nikki

To get Pony Curls in Infinity Nikki you need to groom a Noble Pony. Noble Ponies can only, so far, be found at two points in Breezy Meadow (including in pony pasture). We've marked both locations on the map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

To groom a Noble Pony you need to make sure Nikki has any outfit with the animal grooming ability equipped. Then, you need to carefully sneak up on the pony. Remember, these ponies are very skittish compared to other creatures so you must start sneaking towards them from a greater distance than you would with something like a Floof.

Also, the easiest way to identify a Noble Pony is that they're smaller and slightly darker than the other horses.

Noble Ponies are a lot smaller than other horses. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Once you've gotten close enough without the Noble Pony spooking, the blue groom icon will appear above their head. At this point, use the prompted command to brush them and collect a Pony Curl.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Remember, after you've collected Pony Curl once you can use your material tracker in your map menu to help you locate this material easily.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more materials in Infinity Nikki, check out our pages showing you how to get Socko, where to find Lamp Fish, and how to get Tricky Patch.