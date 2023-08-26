Pachirisu is one of the rarest Pokémon in Pokémon Go, thanks to its regional exclusivity. This means that unless you live in the far north of the northern hemisphere – and specifically Canada, Russia and the US state of Alaska – this may be your first (and only) chance to catch it in a very long time!

It’s important to note, however, that this is an event-exclusive Pokémon during Go Fest Global 2023, which takes place on Saturday 26th August 2023 and Sunday 27th August 2023 between 10am and 6pm (local time).

This means that you must purchase a Go Fest 2023 Global ticket to get this Pokémon during this Pokémon Go event, and play during the event hours. If you don’t have a ticket, you can buy this ticket from your in-game store for £13.99, $14.99 or your local equivalent.

Below you’ll learn how to get Pachirisu during Go Fest Global 2023.

How to get Pachirisu during Go Fest Global 2023 in Pokémon Go

The first step in getting Pachirisu during this event is buying a ticket from the in-game store. Without this ticket, you will be unable to add this rare Pokémon to your Pokédex during Go Fest Global 2023 .

The next step is to play during the event, and pay attention to the rotating habitats during event hours. Use an Incense during the event will unlock access special Incense-only spawns during each of the four habitats.

For Pachirisu, this means using an Incense during the Aquamarine Shores hour.

There are a couple of things to note, however:

Incense spawns do not guarantee Pachirisu encounters, just the chance of one...

...because it is one of seven possible spawns, including Unown A, Unown D, Unown I, Unown M. Unown M, Unown N and Unown O.

Daily Adventure Incense will not work for this; make sure you use a regular Incense.

This means you only have a short period of time to catch as many Pachirisu as you can. While finding Pachirisu isn’t a problem for Canadian, Russian and some US-based players, where Pachirisu is one of the regionally exclusive Pokémon, players from other regions will want to make the most of this rare opportunity this Pokémon.

Though you may also hatch Pachirisu from a 7km egg you collect during Go Fest 2023 - just make sure you open some Gifts during the event!

Everything we know about Pachirisu in Pokémon Go

Pachirisu, the EleSquirrel Pokémon (no, seriously) may be incredibly cute, but its design is phenomenally lazy.

This adorable little critter is one of the Pokémon whose design hails back to the original mascot, Pikachu. Not only does it have the same typing and the same circular cheeks, its design boils down to 'What if Pikachu, but squirrel?' Breaking down the names in Japanese is further evidence of this, with Pikachu famously being pika (the onomatopoeia for a flash) and chu (the onomatopoeia for a mouse squeak), and Pachirisu being pachi (the onomatopoeia for crackle) and risu (squirrel).

Pachirisu is a mono-Electric-type Pokémon that has no known evolutions. (Image via pokemon.com)

Unless you’re hunting for a 'hundo' (a perfect 4* Pokémon), you only really need to worry about Pokédex entries for this event. There is no shiny Pachirisu in Pokémon Go yet, and it is pretty awful in both Raids and Go Battle League. A perfect 15/15/15 caps out at CP 1372 at Level 50, meaning that it doesn’t even really compete in Great League.

But, at the end of the day, since Pachirisu is just an incredibly cute Pokédex entry, you know we’re simply hunting for completion. We’re pretty happy with this rare chance to catch an exclusive spawn.

The upside to Pachirisu being a non-evolving Pokémon is that you don’t need to worry about Pachirisu Candy or Rare Candy — this really is just a Pokédex entry for the vast majority of players.

Hope you enjoy Go Fest Global 2023!