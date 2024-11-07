How to get Mass Effect armor in Dragon Age Veilguard

To celebrate 2024's Mass Effect-focused N7 day (7th of November), BioWare added free Mass Effect armor to Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

It's not hard to find, but you do need to complete a few main quests in Dragon Age: The Veilguard before the chest appears in the Lighthouse.

To help you plan ahead, we've got a short page explaining how to get the Mass Effect armor in Dragon Age: The Veilguard below.

For more help on your travels across Thedas, check out our Dragon Age: The Veilguard walkthrough.

How to get Mass Effect armor in Dragon Age The Veilguard

To get the Mass Effect armor in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you need to complete 'The Singing Blade' main quest, then open the chest beside the Caretaker in the Lighthouse. 'The Singing Blade' takes a few hours to get to, but you'll know you're close after you complete the story at D'Meta's Crossing in Arlathan Forest.

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

If you've already completed 'The Singing Blade' and don't see the chest, save and exit the game, then make sure it's fully up to date. The armor was added in the 1.000.003 path on PS5.

The chest by the Caretaker includes a little note containing a nod to Shepard from Harding.

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Once you open the chest, you get:

Command Helmet

Paragon of Leadership

Specter of Battles Past

Left: Specter of Battles Past. Right: Paragon of Leadership. Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

These don't have any stats, as they aren't actually armor pieces - they're an appearance you can equip by going to the wardrobe in Rook's room at the Lighthouse and using the transmog function. So don't worry, you can still look like you enjoy insulting big stupid jellyfish in Veilguard while keeping the stats of your best armor intact.

Each piece of armor's name is also another little nod to Mass Effect:

Command Helmet - Your character in the Mass Effect trilogy is called Commander Shepard.

Paragon of Leadership - Paragon points are earned for doing 'good' actions in Mass Effect.

Specter of Battles Past - Commander Shepard is made a Specter agent in the first Mass Effect game.

Enjoy your new armor!