Maractus, Corsola, Heatmor, Durant, Volbeat, Illumise, Solrock and Lunatone are all spawning worldwide during Pokémon Go Fest 2024.

These regionally exclusive Pokémon can normally only be found by hopping on a plane and then doing some serious legwork. If you’re missing any of these Pokémon, this is the perfect opportunity for you to fill out some of your missing Pokémon Go Pokédex entries.

If you miss this opportunity, you’ll have to wait until the next time these regionally exclusive Pokémon have a limited worldwide release again, be that in a Community Day or another similar event, and who knows when that will be...

So, to help you catch these rare Pokémon, we've outlined how to get Maractus, Corsola, Heatmor, Durant, Volbeat, Illumise, Solrock and Lunatone during Go Fest 2024 below. For each, we've given the Pokédex number and region to help you quickly find it in your Pokédex.

How to get Maractus during Go Fest 2024 in Pokémon Go

Maractus, Pokémon 556, is an Grass-type Unovan Pokémon that can normally only be found in South America (including the Caribbean, Cuba and the Dominican Republic). Even then, it is a rare spawn, meaning that you aren't guaranteed to come across it, even if you do visit the area.

If you want to catch a Maractus during Go Tour 2024, you first need to buy a ticket. Yes, they removed the region lock and added a paywall.

Once you’ve parted with £14.99 / $14.99 (or your local equivalent) and bought yourself a ticket, you will need to activate an Incense (including Daily Adventure Incense) during the event hours. Specifically, you will need to do so during the Dawn Meadow habitat hours. Everything else that can spawn from Incense during these hours are Unown (A, D, G, H, I, N, T and Y), Day Scarf Espeon and Night Scarf Umbreon.

Like all of the habitat hour Pokémon, Maractus will be appearing throughout the wild on Sunday 14th July (Day Two of Go Fest). Despite this, it will mostly likely be easier to find Maractus during its habitat hour thanks to the smaller pool of spawning Pokémon.

Shiny Maractus is not currently in Pokémon Go, so don’t worry if you don’t spot one - nobody will. You’ll also be pleased to know it is abysmal in Go Battle League, so you don’t need to worry about IVs! Simply catch one, add it to your Pokédex and move on.

How to get Corsola during Go Fest 2024 in Pokémon Go

Corsola, Pokémon 222, is an Water/Rock-type Johtonian Pokémon that can normally only be found in certain places around the world. The list of countries is extensive, but specific. The general rule is that you can pick it up in tropical areas within two miles of the coast.

This means you can pick it up in Africa (Kenya, Ethiopia and Madagascar), Asia (India, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea), Northern Australia, the Middle East (Saudi Arabia and Yemen) and South America (Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico). Even then, it is a rare spawn, meaning that you aren't guaranteed to come across it, even if you do visit the area.

If you want to catch a Corsola during Go Tour 2024, you first need to buy a ticket. Yes, just like with Maractus, they removed the region lock and added a paywall.

Once you’ve parted with £14.99 / $14.99 (or your local equivalent) and bought yourself a ticket, you will need to activate an Incense (including Daily Adventure Incense) during the event hours. Specifically, you will need to do so during the Shining Day habitat hours. Everything else that can spawn from Incense during these hours are Unown (A, D, G, H, I, N, T and Y), Day Scarf Espeon and Night Scarf Umbreon.

Like all of the habitat hour Pokémon, Corsola will be appearing throughout the wild on Sunday 14th July (Day Two of Go Fest). Despite this, it will mostly likely be easier to find Corsola during its habitat hour thanks to the smaller pool of spawning Pokémon.

You'll be pleased to know that shiny Corsola has been available since February 2022's Go Tour Johto event. It's a gorgeous sky blue, and you should absolutely try to get one if you can! As for Go Battle League, it's awful, so don't worry about IVs.

Lastly, you may be wondering if Galarian Corsola, Corsola’s a mono-Ghost-type cousin, is available as part of Go Fest 2024. Sadly, since it isn’t in the game yet, it won’t be spawning as part of this event.

How to get Heatmor and Durant during Go Fest 2024 in Pokémon Go

Heatmor, Pokémon 631, is a Fire-type Pokémon and Durant, Pokémon 632, is a Bug/Steel-type Pokémon. Both are regional exclusive Unovan Pokémon - Heatmor can only be found in Europe, Asia and Australasia, while Durant can only be found in Africa, the Middle East and North and South America.

If they sound like opposites, that's because one is an ant and the other is an anteaters. One is constantly trying to get as far away from the other as possible.

Fortunately, unlike Maractus and Corsola, you don't have to spend money to catch Heatmor and Durant during Go Tour 2024! Simply show up during the correct revolving habitat hours and keep an eye out for the Pokémon you're missing!

Heatmor and Durant

If you're looking for a Heatran, show up for the Dawn Meadow hour. It will appear in the wild alongside: Pidgey, Sun Crown Pikachu, Hoothoot, Hoppip, Girafarig, Wingull, Snivy, Cottonee, Ducklett, Ferroseed, Axew, Galarian Stunfisk, Inkay and more!

If you're looking for a Durant, show up for the Creeping Dusk hour. It will appear in the wild alongside: Moon Crown Pikachu, Eevee, Spinarak, Volbeat, Illumise, Gible, Venipede, Emolga, Litwick, Golett, Espurr, Phantump, Grubbin and more!

Like all of the habitat hour Pokémon, Heatran and Durant will be appearing throughout the wild on Sunday 14th July (Day Two of Go Fest). Despite this, it will mostly likely be easier to find them during their habitat hours thanks to the smaller pool of spawning Pokémon.

You'll be pleased to know that shiny Heatmor and shiny Durant have been available since July 2020’s Go Fest 2020 event. However, they’re both naff. Shiny Heatmor is simply a little darker and shiny Durant takes on a lighter shade of metallic. They’re just as disappointing in Go Battle League too, so don’t bother paying attention to IVs.

How to get Volbeat and Illumise during Go Fest 2024 in Pokémon Go

Volbeat, Pokémon 313, and Illumise, Pokémon 314, are both Bug-type Pokémon from the Hoenn region. Both are technically regional exclusives in Pokémon Go, too, though they have appeared around the world on several occasions. Volbeat can normally only be found in Europe, Asia and Australasia, while Illumise can only be found in Africa and North and South America.

Fortunately, unlike Maractus and Corsola, you don't have to spend money to catch Volbeat and Illumise during Go Tour 2024! Simply show up during the correct revolving habitat hour and keep an eye out for the Pokémon you're missing!

Volbeat and Illumise.

Both Volbeat and Illumise will spawn during the Creeping Dusk hour. They will appear in the wild alongside: Moon Crown Pikachu, Eevee, Spinarak, Gible, Venipede, Emolga, Litwick, Golett, Espurr, Phantump, Grubbin, Durant and more!

Like all of the habitat hour Pokémon, Volbeat and Illumise will be appearing throughout the wild on Sunday 14th July (Day Two of Go Fest). Despite this, it will mostly likely be easier to find them during their habitat hour thanks to the smaller pool of spawning Pokémon.

You'll be pleased to know that shiny Volbeat and shiny Illumise have been available since April 2021’s Buddy Up event. Shiny Volbeat swaps its red collar for blue and takes a purple shade for its face. Shiny Illumise, meanwhile, swaps its purple collar for what looks like blonde hair, and opts for a lighter blue for its face.

As for PVP, they’re both terrible, so don’t worry about IVs.

How to get Lunatone and Solrock during Go Fest 2024 in Pokémon Go

Lunatone, Pokémon 337, and Solrock, Pokémon 338, are both Rock/Psychic-type Pokémon from the Hoenn region. Both are regional exclusives in Pokémon Go, too. Lunatone can normally only be found due East of Greenwich (that place in London where we measure time from), and Solrock due west of Greenwich. That said, like Volbeat and Illumise, their exclusivity is frequently thrown out the window when it comes to events like this.

Fortunately, unlike Maractus and Corsola, you don't have to spend money to catch Lunatone and Solrock during Go Tour 2024! Simply show up during the correct revolving habitat hours and keep an eye out for the Pokémon you're missing!

Lunatone and Solrock.

If you're looking for a Lunatone, show up for the Darkest Night hour. It will appear in the wild alongside: Alolan Rattata, Gligar, Sneasel, Teddiursa, Mudkip, Carvanha, Deino, Binacle, Amaura, Carbink, Crabrawler, Morelull and more!

If you're looking for a Solrock, show up for the Shining Day hour. It will appear in the wild alongside: Charmander, Dratini, Sunkern, Dunsparce, Hisuian Sneasel, Roselia, Helioptile, Tyrunt, Dedenne, Yungoos, Fomantis, Jangmo-o and more!

Like all of the habitat hour Pokémon, Lunatone and Solrock will be appearing throughout the wild on Sunday 14th July (Day Two of Go Fest). Despite this, it will mostly likely be easier to find them during their habitat hours thanks to the smaller pool of spawning Pokémon.

You'll be pleased to know that shiny Heatmor and shiny Durant have been available since March 2019’s Equinox 2019 event. However, in keeping with most of the regional exclusives in this event they’re both abysmal. Shiny Lunatone wears blue contact lenses and shiny Solrock, amusingly, is a little sunburned. And, just as the rest of the regional exclusives, they’re naff in Go Battle League too, so don’t bother paying attention to IVs.

Good luck adding Maractus, Corsola and the other regional exclusives to your Pokémon collection!