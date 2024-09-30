Finding the Lynel Echo in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is something we recommend doing when you think you're strong enough to take it on, as they're a particularly strong ally to have for your journey.

Just like you would do with other Echoes in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, you need to first find the Lynel and then enter battle with it to eventually add it to your inventory. However, that's easier said than done with this particular creature.

Without further ado, here's how to get the Lynel Echo in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and the Lynel Echo location.

Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Lynel Echo location

The Lynel Echo in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom can be found by following the footprints through the Eternal Forest.

To start your journey to finding the Lynel you need to speak to the person in the Church in Hyrule Field. When speaking with them select the 'Dangerous Monster' option to find out about the footprints.

When you've done this, exit Church in Hyrule Field and hop over the wall to the left of it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

From here, continue to follow the path left until you hit a Waypoint.

Keep following the path for now. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

From this Waypoint, continue to follow the path to the left until you see a change in atmosphere when you approach the Eternal Forest. At this point follow the path to the north.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Eventually you'll find yourself standing in an area between three tree stumps that make a big triangle shape.

This trio of stumps is the marker you're looking for - if you see these you're heading in the right direction. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

From here, follow the path to the left until you find your first set of footprints in the ground.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

At this point, continue to follow the path to the left and keep following the path past any footprints you find until it brings you to some that now look like they're heading south.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Here, follow the tracks south past the tree stump and continue heading in the direction laid out by the path until you come across yet more tracks. There may also be an enemy here, you can fight them or ignore them.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

When you reach this set set of tracks, head along to the right. You should then find yet more tracks (stay with us here, we're almost done) by a patch of grass.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

At this point, head north from the tracks and you should see more on the ground on your right. Follow the path here along to your right until you see more tracks heading to the north in the mud.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Yes, you're back at the triangle of tree stumps here but you're not going the wrong way.

To the right of the stumps here you should be able to see a large patch of grass. Walk through this until you reach an opening. In this opening will be a Lynel.

Yes, we're in a pot. No, we don't quite know why. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

How to get the Lynel Echo in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

To get the Lynel Echo in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom you need to defeat a Lynel.

To beat the Lynel we called out a Darknut Lv. 3 Echo to help distract them and attack them while we remained at a safe distance.

Uh... Hi? | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

As we chose to use this Echo to help us, the fight was over quite quickly with us assisting at a distance in Swordfighter form. Keep in mind that the battle may be harder if you use a lower level or different Echo than the one we used here.

Work smarter, not harder Zelda! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

One thing you need to be mindful of with the Lynel is that you need to watch out for their swinging attack, if that sword hits you it will easily take three hearts away. Once you've defeated them you can collect the Lynel Echo - a useful and powerful ally to have for the rest of your adventure.

