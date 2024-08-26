Getting into Lalini's Shop in Star Wars Outlaws is a little bit trickier than walking up to them and asking to see what they've got for sale. Lalini won't sell to any random passerby, you need to have the password if you want to do business with them.

Like most things in the Outer Rim, you'll need to put some detective work in to find the password for this Star Wars Outlaws store on Mirogana. Luckily, the password is nearby thanks to some very talkative residents.

Without further ado, here's how to get Lalini's Shop Password in Star Wars Outlaws.

How to get Lalini's Shop Password in Star Wars Outlaws

To find Lalini's Shop Password in Star Wars Outlaws you need to look for a specific set of people having a conversation at a bar in Mirogana Market.

To find them, head back to Mirogana Market's main square from Lalini's Shop and then use the stairs to get to the upper level of the market. Search around until you find the small bar illuminated by blue light in the north west corner of the market - we've also marked its location on the map below for you:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Walk up to the bar inside the building and use the prompt to lean against the bartop to eavesdrop on the conversation happening next to you. Patiently listen to this conversation to learn the password and then head back to Lailini.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

When you've back at Lalini's store, speak to them again and give them the password which is 'I'm a friend of Arlo'.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

This will grant you access to the shop and permanently unlock Lalini's shop for you. Also, if you've got a 'Good' or higher Reputation with Crimson Dawn you can get a discount here too.

That's all for now! We hope you enjoy your time in the Outer Rim in Star Wars Outlaws.