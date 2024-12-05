Kerchief Fish in Infinity Nikki are, of course, a type of fish but they're also an essential material you'll need to progress through the story.

Of course, you'll need an outfit with the fishing ability to be able to go, well, fishing in Infinity Nikki. You should unlock at least one quite a few quests before you need a Kerchief Fish in order to progress in the story. Still, it doesn't hurt to be prepared and know where to look!

Without further ado, here's how to get Kerchief Fish in Infinity Nikki.

How to get Kerchief Fish in Infinity Nikki

To get a Kerchief Fish in Infinity Nikki you need to go fishing in Stoneville or the Abandoned District.

In Stoneville we found a good couple of hotspots for Kerchief Fish are in the river west of Stoneville, especially near Gliding Training Stonetree. We've marked the area to look for Kerchief Fish on the map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

In the Abandoned District we found that the water around the central Stonetree was the best place to look for them, especially the north-west corner of the Stonetree. We've marked the area on the map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Once you've caught 6 Kilograms of Kerchief Fish you'll be able to use the Precise Tracking feature to make it easier to track down more of these flippery slippery fish. Until then, look for ripples in the water at the locations we've mentioned above and you should eventually find one!

