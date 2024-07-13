How to get Jangmo-o during Go Fest 2024 in Pokémon Go, including shiny Jangmo-o

Jangmo-o is one of Go Fest 2024: Global's featured Pokémon and this includes the release of shiny Jangmo-o in Pokémon Go.

Being a Dragon-type Pokémon, Jangmo-o is usually quite hard to find in Pokémon Go. This weekend's Go Fest 2024 event, however, makes it a lot easier to find, so it's a good idea to know how to get Jangmo-o during Go Fest 2024.

You may also want to take a look at a preview of shiny Jangmo-o and know the Jangmo-o counters and weaknesses if you're considering battling it in a raid.

How to get Jangmo-o during Go Fest 2024 If you're planning on catching a bunch of Jangmo-os during Go Fest 2024: Global, then you'll need to know when this little dragon is spawning more frequently. On Day One - Saturday 13th July - Jangmo-o is spawning more frequently during the Shining Day habitat hour. This habitat hour occurs twice during this day at 11am to 12pm (local time) and 3pm to 4pm (local time) meaning it occurs for two hours in total. On Day Two - Sunday 14th July - Jangmo-o will be spawning more frequently in the wild from 10am to 6pm (local time). The downside, however, is so will all the other rotating habitat hour Pokémon. This means you may find it more difficult to hunt down Jangmo-o, so take advantage of the Shining Day habitat hour while you can. Luckily Jangmo-o is also appearing in one-star raids throughout Go Fest 2024: Global. Since it's a one-star raid boss, you should be able to easily defeat Jangmo-o by yourself with a team of strong Ice and Fairy-type Pokémon. Still if you're a newcomer or would simply like some advice, take a look at our recommended Jangmo-o counters and weaknesses below. First, however, let's take a look at shiny Jangmo-o...

Is Jangmo-o shiny in Pokémon Go? Yes! Shiny Jangmo-o was released into Pokémon Go as part of the Go Fest 2024: Global celebrations. You can evolve your shiny Jangmo-o into shiny versions of its evolutions Jangmo-o and Hakamo-o. Jangmo-o has quite a cool shiny form, with its grey main body colouring taking on a bright yellow shade. Its scales, meanwhile, gain a vibrant pink colour. Thank you to Psychological_Sea_27 from reddit for the shiny previews below. Shiny Jangmo-o Family Comparison from r/The Silph Road To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Jangmo-o counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go Here you'll find the Jangmo-o counters and weaknesses to help you defeat it in Pokémon Go: Jangmo-o type - Dragon-type

- Dragon-type Jangmo-o is weak against - Dragon, Fairy and Ice-types

- Dragon, Fairy and Ice-types Jangmo-o counters - For Ice-types Glaceon, Weavile, Cetitan, Kyurem, Baxcalibur and Mamoswine. For Fairy-types Clefable, Granbull, Togekiss, Gardevoir and Sylveon. Though weaker Dragon-types are not recommended, Rayquaza, Salamence and Palkia can easily defeat Jangmo-o.

- For Ice-types Glaceon, Weavile, Cetitan, Kyurem, Baxcalibur and Mamoswine. For Fairy-types Clefable, Granbull, Togekiss, Gardevoir and Sylveon. Though weaker Dragon-types are not recommended, Rayquaza, Salamence and Palkia can easily defeat Jangmo-o. Tactics - Since Jangmo-o is a one-star raid boss most players should be able to easily defeat it by themselves. If you're a newcomer to the game, however, you may find you need another player to assist you. Though, if you do fancy the challenge, make sure your team is packed with your strongest Fairy and Ice-type Pokémon. It's best to avoid using other Dragon-type Pokémon as Jangmo-o will have an advantage against them. Image credit: Niantic