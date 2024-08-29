Knowing how to get into Kaslo's Parlor in Star Wars Outlaws is part of the High-Stakes Showdown quest in Mirogana on Toshara.

Now, as with most things in Star Wars Outlaws, it's not as easy as it first sounds - especially when a stubborn Gatekeeper Droid is refusing to let you in the front door! Luckily, another entrance isn't too far away and all you need to do is find it.

Without further ado, here's how to get into Kaslo's Parlor in Star Wars Outlaws.

How to unlock Kaslo's Parlor in Star Wars Outlaws

To get to the point where you have to find Kaslo's Parlor in Star Wars Outlaws you need to do the following:

Complete the 'False Flag' main quest - This unlocks the 'Shadows of Deceit' quest. Complete the 'Shadows of Deceit' quest - This is your introduction to Sabacc and completing this unlocks the 'High-Stakes Showdown' quest.

The 'High-Stakes Showdown' is the quest you're after as this is the one that tasks you with going to Kaslo's Parlor.

Head to the location marked on your map in the southern portion of Mirogana and speak to the Technician sitting in the alley. They'll want you to bribe them for 50 Credits but don't pay them as the information they'll give you is pointless.

Instead, face the same way the Technician is facing and head down the path here. Interact with the door to find out that the Gatekeeper Droid won't let you in - so now it's your turn to find another way into Kaslo's Parlor.

How to get into Kaslo's Parlor in Star Wars Outlaws

To get into Kaslo's Parlor in Star Wars Outlaws you need to find the back entrance. To do that, head to the point we've marked on the map below which is to the west of the original marker for the 'High-Stakes Showdown' quest.

With your back to the Technician that wanted you to bribe them, walk back up the steps to the main area of Mirogana and then head down the stairs to your left. At the bottom of the stairs, turn left again and you'll see an alleyway that runs alongside a small diner here.

Walk down this alleyway and follow the path here around to the left until you come to a broken walkway. Here, use your Grapple to swing across to the other side. The entrance to Kaslo's Parlor is on the left.

Make your way through the door here and you'll have found the entrance to Kaslo's Parlor!

