How to get a horse in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom
Including how to call a horse to your location.
Knowing how to get a horse in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will help you travel across the fields of Hyrule far faster.
Sure there's a variety of Echoes which you can use for traversal, but, let's be honest, sitting atop a noble steed, jumping over fences and dodging monsters, is far cooler. Really captures that heroic vibe. Helpfully, there's two types of horses you can ride in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - the rental horse and Zelda's horse.
So let's take a look at how to get a horse in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, along with how to call a horse to your location.
On this page:
If you'd like us to continue being your Navi, check out our Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough.
How to get a horse in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom
There are two types of horses you can ride in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and they've both obtained through different means:
Rental horse
The first horse you can ride is a rental horse and, to do so, you need to complete the 'Runaway Horse' side quest. Despite the name, you'll also be able to rent a horse for free.
We recommend completing this side quest early on into your Echoes of Wisdom adventure too, for having a rental horse will speed up your exploration of Hyrule. Luckily, it's actually possible to complete this side quest after you've finished the Suthorn Ruins. Simply head north through Suthorn Prairie and then go west in Hyrule Field until you find the ranch.
While completing this side quest allows you to rent a horse for free, you're unable to call any of these horses to your location. Due to this, you'll either need to retrieve the horse from whether you left it or return to the Hyrule Ranch for another horse. Luckily there's a Waypoint sitting by the southern entrance to the ranch, so you can return there quickly whenever you like.
Zelda's Horse
You'll be able to ride Zelda's horse - a noble white steed - after completing the 'Impa's Gift' side quest. This quest won't be available until you're roughly in the middle of the game, but it's well worth completing because, unlike the rental horses, you can summon Zelda's horse to your location.
You do, however, need to know how to call your horse first…
How to call a horse in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom: Carrot Echo location
To call a horse to your location in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, you need the Carrot Echo.
In our experience, the Carrot Echo can only be learned after you've completed the 'Impa's Gift' side quest. After finishing this quest, you'll be able to pull a carrot using Bind from the Carrot Patch in the northern portion of Hyrule Field, close to the border of the Eternal Forest.
Once you've learnt the Carrot Echo, you'll be able to summon your horse to your location simply by making this Echo. Again, in our experience, only Zelda's horse can be summoned using the Carrot Echo.
Have fun exploring Hyrule on your various horses and, if you'd like to learn more about Zelda's adventure, visit our Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough.