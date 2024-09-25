Knowing how to get a horse in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will help you travel across the fields of Hyrule far faster.

Sure there's a variety of Echoes which you can use for traversal, but, let's be honest, sitting atop a noble steed, jumping over fences and dodging monsters, is far cooler. Really captures that heroic vibe. Helpfully, there's two types of horses you can ride in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - the rental horse and Zelda's horse.

So let's take a look at how to get a horse in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, along with how to call a horse to your location.

How to get a horse in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom There are two types of horses you can ride in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and they've both obtained through different means: Rental horse The first horse you can ride is a rental horse and, to do so, you need to complete the 'Runaway Horse' side quest. Despite the name, you'll also be able to rent a horse for free. Hyrule Ranch location. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo We recommend completing this side quest early on into your Echoes of Wisdom adventure too, for having a rental horse will speed up your exploration of Hyrule. Luckily, it's actually possible to complete this side quest after you've finished the Suthorn Ruins. Simply head north through Suthorn Prairie and then go west in Hyrule Field until you find the ranch. While completing this side quest allows you to rent a horse for free, you're unable to call any of these horses to your location. Due to this, you'll either need to retrieve the horse from whether you left it or return to the Hyrule Ranch for another horse. Luckily there's a Waypoint sitting by the southern entrance to the ranch, so you can return there quickly whenever you like. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Zelda's Horse You'll be able to ride Zelda's horse - a noble white steed - after completing the 'Impa's Gift' side quest. This quest won't be available until you're roughly in the middle of the game, but it's well worth completing because, unlike the rental horses, you can summon Zelda's horse to your location. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo You do, however, need to know how to call your horse first…