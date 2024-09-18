How to get Hatenna and evolutions Hattrem and Hatterene in Pokémon Go

Hatenna and its evolutions, Hattrem and Hatterene, debuted in Pokémon Go during the Max Out season.

While Hatenna and Hattrem are pure Psychic-types, Hatterene is a dual Psychic and Fairy-type Pokémon. Hatterene also has a strong witchy-vibe going on, which makes it one of the coolest Gen 8 Pokémon in this writer's opinion. It will be interesting to see whether Hatterene's release will shake up the Pokémon Go meta too.

So let's take a look at how to get Hatenna in Pokémon Go, along with how to evolve Hatenna into Hattrem and Hatterene.

On this page:

