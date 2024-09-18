How to get Hatenna and evolutions Hattrem and Hatterene in Pokémon Go
How to catch Hatenna, the Calm Pokémon!
Hatenna and its evolutions, Hattrem and Hatterene, debuted in Pokémon Go during the Max Out season.
While Hatenna and Hattrem are pure Psychic-types, Hatterene is a dual Psychic and Fairy-type Pokémon. Hatterene also has a strong witchy-vibe going on, which makes it one of the coolest Gen 8 Pokémon in this writer's opinion. It will be interesting to see whether Hatterene's release will shake up the Pokémon Go meta too.
So let's take a look at how to get Hatenna in Pokémon Go, along with how to evolve Hatenna into Hattrem and Hatterene.
How to get Hatenna in Pokémon Go
Hatenna made its debut during the 2024 Psychic Spectacular event in September of that year in Pokémon Go.
Here's how you can get Hatenna during Psychic Spectacular:
- In the wild
- Event-exclusive field research tasks (Win a Max Battle)
- Collection Challenge rewards
- Hatch from 7km eggs
The best way to catch Hatenna in Pokémon Go is, in our opinion, a mixture of hunting it down in the wild and completing the Psychic Spectacular Collection Challenges. This is because you'll hopefully encounter a number of Hatennas as you complete these challenges. Just make sure you keep an eye on your Pokémon radar as it will prioritise Hatenna locations until you've added it to your Pokédex for the first time.
Completing the Collection Challenges meanwhile offer a guaranteed encounter with Hatenna, which this Pokémon can't escape. You do, however, need to complete these challenges before 8pm on Sunday 22nd September, which is when the Psychic Spectacular event ends, as the challenges will vanish and take the Hatenna encounters with them.
You may also want to complete the event-exclusive field research tasks for additional Hatenna encounters. Though keep in mind that the tasks given by PokéStops change on a daily basis and the seasonal field research tasks remain active during events. Due to this, you will need to find the PokéStop giving the right task each day. We recommend joining a local Pokémon Go group if you decide to use this method as someone within it might have already found the task you're looking for.
Finally, we only recommend attempting to hatch a Hatenna from 7km eggs only if you have the spare Incubators and the time to hatch them. Just remember to open your Gifts when you've got a space in your egg storage or else you won't be able to collect a 7km egg! You have to be prepared for the 7km egg to hatch a different Pokémon too as Hatenna isn't the only person in this egg pool. Though, if you do hatch a Hatenna, you'll earn a good amount of Hatenna Candy for doing so.
We highly recommend catching at least one Hatenna during the Psychic Spectacular event to ensure it's in your Pokédex and you can begin working towards its evolutions. This is because, at the time of writing, we don't know what its spawn rate will be after the event ends so it's best to add it to your Pokédex when you have the chance.
How to get Hatenna evolutions Hattrem and Hatterene in Pokémon Go
Evolving Hatenna into Hattrem requires 25 Hatenna Candy in Pokémon Go. You then need an additional 100 Hatenna Candy to evolve Hattrem into Hatterene. This means you need a total of 125 Hatenna Candy to fully evolve this Pokémon.
There's a number of ways you can speed up your Hatenna Candy collecting endeavours, such as using Pinap Berries to double the amount catch candy you receive and having a Psychic-type Mega Evolution, such as Mega Alakazam, active while catching Hatenna. You also earn candy by having Hatenna as your buddy Pokémon and spend some Rare Candy, but you may want to save that for rarer Pokémon.
Good luck catching Hatenna in Pokémon Go!