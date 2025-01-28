Grudging Cloth in Infinity Nikki is yet another type of material you can collect to craft more outfits.

However, unlike some other materials (like Floof Yarn), Grudging Cloth can take a while to collect as your method of getting them currently only spawns once per day in Infinity Nikki.

On that note, here's how to get Grudging Cloth in Infinity Nikki.

How to get Grudging Cloth in Infinity Nikki

To get Grudging Cloth in Infinity Nikki you need to find and beat Grudge Bag on Firework Isles. They're inside Songbreeze Cavern at Songbreeze Highland. We've marked down the cave where you can find Grudge Bag on the map below:

Head for Songbreeze Cavern. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

When you're inside Songbreeze Cavern, keep following the path deeper until you come face to face with Grudge Bag. Remember, you need to purify their weakspot three times to beat them.

Once they've been defeated they'll drop Grudging Cloth, but not a lot of it and this is one of the reasons why this material takes a while to collect. Another reason is that Grudge Bag is a mini-boss that spawns once per day and, once beaten, you'll need to wait until your local server resets into a new day to face them again.

As Grudging Cloth is a useful material to hoarde, we recommend taking a few minutes to face Grudge Bag every day when you first log in to grab Grudging Cloth.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

