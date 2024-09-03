How to get Grookey and evolutions Thwackey and Rillaboom in Pokémon Go

Grookey and its evolutions, Thwackey and Rillaboom, debuted in Pokémon Go during the Max Out Season.

The Gen 8 Grass-type starter Pokémon, Grookey is a cheery little monkey who can eventually evolve into the large Rillaboom who shares this single typing. The release of the Gen 8 starters has been long awaited since 2020 so, if you're a long term Pokémon Go player, you're most likely itching to add Grookey to your collection.

To help you out we've covered how to get Grookey in Pokémon Go below, along with how to evolve Grookey into Thwackey and Rillaboom.

On this page:

How to get Grookey in Pokémon Go

Grookey made its debut during the GO All Out event in September 2024 in Pokémon Go.

Here's how you can get Grookey during the GO All Out event:

In the wild

Hatch from 5km eggs

Event-exclusive field research tasks - Catch 8 Pokémon

Catch 8 Pokémon Select 'Adventure With Grookey' during the Galar Calling quest

Let's tackle the Galar Calling special research quest as you can probably tell there is a caveat to using this method to catch Grookey. This is namely that selecting this path will lock you into the Grookey-themed path for this quest and, while this will help you add its evolution line to your Pokédex, it will also lock you out of the other two paths. You can also not change your path after it's been selected, so, if you've already made your choice and it wasn't Grookey, then you won't be able to use this method to get this Gen 8 starter Pokémon. Still, if you're a massive Grookey fan and haven't started Galar Calling then this is the path to take.

Outside of the guaranteed Grookey catch you earn by taking its Galar Calling path, the easiest way to get Grookey is by finding it in the wild. Keep in mind that, as a starter Pokémon, Grookey will be a little bit harder to catch than regular wild Pokémon. Due to this, be prepared for it sometimes take a number of Poké Balls and berries of your choosing to catch. Despite this, Grookey does have increased spawn rates for the GO All Out event so you should be able to encounter a fair few to say the least over the coming days.

If you'd prefer to catch a Grookey via its event-exclusive field research tasks, then there's two things you need to remember. The first is that you can also earn Scorbunny and Sobble encounters from the same task, so you may need to complete it multiple times to get Grookey. Secondly, the tasks given by PokéStops change on a daily basis and are not always the event-exclusive ones. Due to this, you'll need to hunt down the correct PokéStop while also expecting the task given to be different on the next day. If you are going to use this method, then it's a good idea to join a local Pokémon Go group as someone else might have already found the task you're looking for.

Image credit: Niantic

Finally, hatching a Grookey from a 5km egg is more of a long term goal - half because you need to walk to hatch the egg and half because there are other Pokémon in the 5km egg pool. You also need to remember that Grookey will only hatch from 5km eggs collected from the start of GO All Out. It won't magically appear in any 5km eggs you collected before the event. So, while it is a good idea to hatch any new 5km eggs you collect, we do not recommend this being your primary method of obtaining Grookey.

We highly recommend catching Grookey at least once during GO All Out to ensure it's in your Pokédex and you can gradually work towards evolving it. While Grookey will most likely remain in the 5km egg pool after the event ends, we don't know what its spawn rate will be so, to avoid having to wait a while to hatch it, best to slot it into your Pokédex when you have the chance.

The Max Out Season is here! It begins with the GO All Out event, which has brought us new Gen 8 Pokémon and the Galar Calling quest. Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.