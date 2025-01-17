How to get Godzilla skins in Fortnite

Godzilla has arrived in Fortnite and, as well as making their mark on the map, they've got their own set of rewards in the battle pass that you can earn by completing various challenges as you play.

There are two skins available in the battle pass that lets you run around as the icon themselves in Fortnite, Godzilla Evolved and Energized Godzilla. You will need the paid battle pass if you want to get both Godzilla skins.

Without further ado, here's how to get the Godzilla skins in Fortnite plus all the challenge requirements you need to fulfill to unlock them.

How to get the Godzilla Evolved skin in Fortnite

To get the Godzilla Evolved skin in Fortnite you need to earn 12 levels (essentially, level up by playing any mode). This skin is reactive, so once you get your first elimination in a match it will begin to glow and the glow will become brighter the more eliminations you collect for that round.

There are also plenty of other Godzilla-themed goodies to get your hands on through completing the various 'Page One' challenges in the Godzilla rewards track. Some things include a Godzilla Loading Screen and Godzilla’s Exo-Spine Back Bling.

Here are all of the Page One challenges and rewards:

Reward Type How to earn Lil' Godzilla Attack Emote Earn 2 levels Godzilla Loading Screen Earn 4 levels Godzilla Awaits Emote Earn 6 levels Godzilla's Exo-Spine Back Bling Earn 8 levels Evolved Heat Ray Wrap Earn 10 levels Evolved Godzilla Outfit Earn 12 levels

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

How to get the Energized Godzilla skin in Fortnite

To get the Energized Godzilla skin in Fortnite you need to earn 24 levels (again, level up in any mode). This skin is also reactive, so the glow will become brighter the more eliminations you collect for the match you're in. There are also plenty of Godzilla-themed items to get your hands on through completing 'Page Two' challenges, including a Mothra Glider and an Energized Exo-Spine back bling.

Here are all of the Page Two challenges and rewards:

Reward Type How to earn Mothra Glider Earn 14 levels Charged Titanus Godjira Emote Earn 16 levels Energized Exo-Spine Back Bling Earn 18 levels Woodblock Print Godzilla Emote Earn 20 levels Crystal Fang Pickaxe Earn 22 levels Energized Godzilla Outfit Earn 24 levels

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

That's all for now. Good luck with becoming Godzilla!