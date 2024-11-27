How to get Galarian Corsola and evolution Cursola in Pokémon Go

Galarian Corsola and Cursola hail from the Galar region seas and can now be found in Pokémon Go as they were the last Gen 8 debuts during the Max Out season.

As you can tell by the name, this Corsola is in fact the Galarian variant of the Gen 2 Pokémon. Though it's got a far less healthy appearance and ghostly type compared to the original. Not only that but, unlike Gen 2 Corsola, Galarian Corsola can evolve into Cursola and you can get this evolution in Pokémon Go too.

So read on to learn how to get Galarian Corsola in Pokémon Go, evolve it into Cursola and take a look at both shiny Galarian Corsola and Cursola.

How to evolve Galarian Corsola into Cursola in Pokémon Go You need 50 Corsola Candy to evolve Galarian Corsola into Cursola in Pokémon Go. Image credit: The Pokémon Company Since you typically gain more candy from hatching a Pokémon rather than catching it, the first Galarian Corsola you catch should set you up pretty well for this evolution. If you want to speed up the candy gathering process, you can either set a Galarian Corsola as your buddy Pokémon or use Rare Candy. It's important to note that Galarian Corsola shares its candy with regular Corsola and, since this Pokémon doesn't have an evolution, you might already have a good amount saved up - whether it's from living where the Pokémon is regionally exclusive or from events like Go Fest. (I know I've got a good amount stored from my quest to find a shiny Corsola during Go Fest 2024.)