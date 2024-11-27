How to get Galarian Corsola and evolution Cursola in Pokémon Go
How to evolve Galarian Corsola into Cursola.
Galarian Corsola and Cursola hail from the Galar region seas and can now be found in Pokémon Go as they were the last Gen 8 debuts during the Max Out season.
As you can tell by the name, this Corsola is in fact the Galarian variant of the Gen 2 Pokémon. Though it's got a far less healthy appearance and ghostly type compared to the original. Not only that but, unlike Gen 2 Corsola, Galarian Corsola can evolve into Cursola and you can get this evolution in Pokémon Go too.
So read on to learn how to get Galarian Corsola in Pokémon Go, evolve it into Cursola and take a look at both shiny Galarian Corsola and Cursola.
How to get Galarian Corsola in Pokémon Go
Galarian Corsola debuted in Pokémon Go during the Max Out Finale.
Here's how to get Galarian Corsola during the Max Out Finale:
- 7km eggs - Tier 2
Yup, it's another egg debut and this time it's trapped within 7km eggs. (Definitely not annoyed that this is the second egg debut in a row. My egg hatching luck has been awful this year.)
Since Galarian Corsola can only be obtained in 7km eggs, the first thing you need to do is make sure you have some friends in Pokémon Go. This is because the easiest way to obtain these eggs is by opening Gifts sent by your friends. If you're lacking in friends, then we recommend either finding a local Pokémon Go group or heading to The Silph Road subreddit and swapping friend codes.
With that done, you need to make sure you have space in your egg inventory. Now you can start opening Gifts until you've filled any spare egg slots. We recommend only opening enough Gifts to fill your egg inventory. This means you should have some spare Gifts left and can open them once you've hatched a 7km egg. Doing so will, hopefully, speed up the process of hatching 7km eggs.
You'll also want to hatch as many 7km eggs as possible during the Max Out Finale, because one of its bonuses is reducing the walking distance of any egg placed in an Incubator during event hours by half. Thanks to this, you'll only have to walk 3.5km to open each 7k egg (2.3km if you use a Super Incubator), which should allow you to burst through a good number of eggs pretty quickly. Keep in mind though that Galarian Corsola shares Tier 2 with six other Pokémon, so, unless you're very lucky, you may have to hatch a good number of 7km eggs to get this new Pokémon.
Remember - only 7km eggs collected after 10am (local time) on Wednesday 27th November will have the chance of hatching a Galarian Corsola, so make sure you're focusing on those eggs. Any 7km egg you've collected before this time will keep the old egg pool. We do recommend trying to hatch a Galarian Corsola before the Max Out Finale is over to ensure you've got one in your collection as we don't know whether it will move tiers, which will make it harder to catch. This typically does happen though, so be prepared.
How to evolve Galarian Corsola into Cursola in Pokémon Go
You need 50 Corsola Candy to evolve Galarian Corsola into Cursola in Pokémon Go.
Since you typically gain more candy from hatching a Pokémon rather than catching it, the first Galarian Corsola you catch should set you up pretty well for this evolution. If you want to speed up the candy gathering process, you can either set a Galarian Corsola as your buddy Pokémon or use Rare Candy.
It's important to note that Galarian Corsola shares its candy with regular Corsola and, since this Pokémon doesn't have an evolution, you might already have a good amount saved up - whether it's from living where the Pokémon is regionally exclusive or from events like Go Fest. (I know I've got a good amount stored from my quest to find a shiny Corsola during Go Fest 2024.)
What does shiny Galarian Corsola and Cursola look like in Pokémon Go?
Yes, shiny Galarian Corsola and Cursola are in Pokémon Go. Both Pokémon had their shiny forms released alongside their official debut. Though I wouldn't blame you if you didn't notice, because these shiny forms are certainly underwhelming to put it politely.
That said, I do think that any other colouring would have taken away from the environmental message of Galarian Corsola and Cursola. Yes, global warming is real and both of these Pokémon's designs reflect this. Both Pokémon's traditional (and let's be honest, shiny) design is inspired by bleached coral. This effect in coral occurs when rising water temperatures forces a coral to expel the algae which gives it colour and what causes rising water temperatures? They're also Ghost-types, so you know…
Shiny Galarian Corsola Family Comparison from r/The Silph Road
Thank you to GabeBit08 from reddit for the above preview of shiny Galarian Corsola and Cursola.
When looking at the shiny forms themselves, we can see that Galarian Corsola's eyes have become purple and its body has gained a grey-ish colouring. Cursola's shiny form is, thankfully, more obvious. The purple eyes remain, but it also now has a black base and inner-body.
Good luck adding Galarian Corsola and Cursola to your Pokémon Go Pokédex!