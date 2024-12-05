Florascent Wool in Infinity Nikki is an essential material for creating outfits and other items that will help Momo and Nikki on their adventure across Miraland.

Now, Florascent Wool is a useful material to have in Infinity Nikki so we highly recommend collecting it whenever you come across the right animal to source it from. After all, farming it where and when you can will save you the headache of having to stop what you're doing to go collect more when you inevitably need it.

Without further ado, here's how to get Florascent Wool in Infinity Nikki.

How to get Florascent Wool in Infinity Nikki

To get Florascent Wool in Infinity Nikki you need to groom Florist Sheep you find across Miraland. These are the white sheep you come across and they are not to be confused with the other variations of sheep, such as the purple ones in Stoneville.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

You can find the Florist Sheep in Florawish, Breezy Meadow, Stoneville and the Abandoned District but we've found it the easiest to track them down in Florawish.

Now, to groom a Florist Sheep you need to make sure you've got an outfit equipped with the 'Animal Grooming' ability. Then, you need to find a sheep. Once you've spotted one, slowly approach it until a blue brush symbol appears above its head - this is telling you they're ready to be brushed.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

When you see this icon, use the prompted command to brush the Florist Sheep and after the short animation has finished you'll have collected Florascent Wool!

Once you've collected 50 pieces of Florascent Wool you'll be able to use the Precise Tracking feature on your map to make it much easier to find this material when you need it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

