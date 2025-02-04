Flippers in Hello Kitty Island Adventure are a key item to have in your inventory as they allow you to swim through the deeper water surrounding the different parts of the Island.

Unlike other tools in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, the Flippers are permanently active once you've obtained them. Meaning you don't need to equip them if you want to use them, they'll automatically be used once your character enters the water.

Without further ado, here's how to get Flippers in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get Flippers in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

To get Flippers in Hello Kitty Island Adventure you must complete Keroppi's 'Finding Flippers' quest. However, there are a few steps you need to complete before you can unlock this quest.

Unlock the map

You must first complete the 'Small Gift, Big Smile' quest which then unlocks the 'Power up the Gate' quest - you must complete this to open up the map to the area where Keroppi has landed.

Find Keroppi

Once you've completed the 'Power up the Gate' quest, head through the gate by Chococat's home and follow the path around to the left until you reach a dead end against a mountain. Look right and you should see a wooden path leading up the side of the mountain - climb up this.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink

At the top, follow the path until you find Keroppi in Lilypad Lagoon. We've marked their location on the map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink

Onec you find Keroppi, give them their Welcome Gift and this will unlock the 'Finding Flippers' quest.

Find the Flipper materials

Keroppi will now give you the crafting plans for the Flippers and one of the parts you need, the Fins. This means that you need to find a Strap to be able to make the Flippers.

To find the Strap, head left of where you were speaking to Keroppi and you'll find a short dock here. At the end of the dock is a treasure chest. We've marked its location on the map below to help:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink

When you find the dock, open up the chest to collect the Strap!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink

Craft the Flippers

Now all you need to do is head down to the crafting bench next to Chococat's house. Interact with it and choose the 'Craft Flippers' option when it appears in your crafting menu - and that's it!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink

You'll now have Flippers, letting you explore more of the Island.

That's all for now - we hope you have fun in Hello Kitty Island Adventure!