Fizzy Crystal in Hello Kitty Island Adventure is a valuable material to have in your inventory, especially as you'll need it for creating bubbly Soda Machine recipes to quench your thirst and, of course, give out to your friends.

However, this is a material that cannot simply be found laying around in Hello Kitty Island Adventure - you need to make it yourself. There are several steps you need to take to get to that point though, but it's worth the hard work.

On that note, here's how to get Fizzy Crystal in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

How to get Fizzy Crystal in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

To get Fizzy Crystal in Hello Kitty Island Adventure you must have six Fizzy ore and the crafting recipe, which is earned by completing the 'Dessert-Ed Boat' Pompompurin quest in The Oasis.

Once Chococat gives you the recipe in that quest, you'll be able to make Fizzy Crystal whenever you want to at a crafting bench.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

To make one Fizzy Crystal you need to have six Fizzy Ore. To get Fizzy Ore you need to go for a minecart ride in Crystal Caves on Gemstone Mountain. We've marked the entrance to the minecart track on the map below:

Yes, you've been here for the Dessert-Ed Boat quest. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

Head inside and then flip the switch by the tracks on your right, then confirm that you want to ride the minecart into the next room.

In the next room there will be large deposits of Fizzy Ore sitting on top of floating purple rocks that sit beside the minecart tracks you're riding on. As you're riding past you can use the 'Grab' command when it appears to lean out of your cart and grab the deposits.

There's usually a substantial amount of Fizzy Ore to be collected in here, so feel free to keep riding around until the room is empty or simply collect the amount you need and then exit.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

To leave the minecart ride, look for the points where the track splits in different directions and there's usually a switch here. Grab the switch to change the path of the cart and you'll find the exit.

When you've got enough Fizzy Ore, head to a crafting bench and craft as many pieces of Fizzy Crystal as you'd like!

That's it for now! If you want to do more cooking in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, check out our pages listing all oven recipes, all pizza oven recipes and all coffee recipes.