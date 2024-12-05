How to get Diamonds in Infinity Nikki
Including what Diamonds are used for.
Diamonds are one of the currencies you'll find yourself collecting when playing Infinity Nikki.
You'll most likely find yourself using Diamonds to purchase either Resonite Crystals or Revelation Crystals in Infinity Nikki. With these crystals in-hand, you'll then be able to pull for new Outfit Pieces on the Infinity Nikki banners - the permanent Banner with Resonite Crystals and limited-time Banners with Revelation Crystals.
First, however, it's a good idea to know how to get free Diamonds in Infinity Nikki and what other uses Diamonds might have.
On this page:
How to get free Diamonds in Infinity Nikki
You can get Diamonds throughout a variety of activities in Infinity Nikki, with many of these means being free. (Incredibly useful if you don't want to spend a single penny on the game.)
Here's how to get free Diamonds in Infinity Nikki:
- Redeem codes - Every so often a new code will be released for Infinity Nikki and redeeming said code in-game will net you some rewards. While it's never guaranteed, these rewards could include Diamonds! For this reason, it's a good idea to keep up with the latest Infinity Nikki codes.
- Doing your Daily Wishes tasks - Daily Wishes refers to the daily challenges you can complete and these can be as simple as logging and taking a certain number of photos or slightly more complicated by challenging you to defeat a certain number of Esselings. Completing your Daily Wishes tasks will net you a small amount of Diamonds.
- Completing Outfit sets in the Outfit Compendium - A major part of Infinity Nikki's gameplay is collecting different Outfit Pieces and, once you've completed a full Outfit, you can collect 20 Diamonds from the Outfit Compendium. You'll also receive 20 Diamonds after evolving an Outfit and finding a Miracle Outfit earns you 100 Diamonds (as does its evolutions).
- Increasing your Compendium Rank and Score - Evaluating your Outfit Compendium can increase its Rank and Score. Every 100 score rewards you with 30 Diamonds, while reaching a new rank equals 100 Diamonds. Thanks to this, it's a good idea to check your compendium rating regularly.
- Complete quests - Completing quests isn't just useful for increasing your Mira Level, but for gathering Diamonds too. Keep in mind that not every quest will include Diamonds as a reward and, if they do, it might not be the same amount of Diamonds you received for a previous quest. Still, it's worth completing every quest you find for both the Diamonds and Mira Level XP.
- Complete Advanced Courses - Advanced Courses is the term Infinity Nikki uses for its achievements and you can earn Diamonds, typically five, by achieving each one. There's a wide variety of Advanced Courses for you to complete; spanning from collecting certain styles of clothing, like 'Sexy', to catching insects and defeating different types of Esselings.
- Increase your Mira Level - Mira Level refers to your overall level in Infinity Nikki and you can earn XP through a number of means, such as finishing quests. You'll be rewarded every time your Mira Level increases and sometimes those reward bundles will include Diamonds, such as the 30 Diamonds you'll receive upon reaching Mira Level 10.
- Open chests - You're sure to find a good number of chests as you journey across Miraland. While some might contain new Outfit Pieces, others may contain some Diamonds. We often found ourselves earning five Diamonds from the chests we opened.
- Complete mini-games - There's a variety of mini-games for you to find and complete throughout Miraland, with some being connected to the Folklore Guide and others not. (This includes the ball box mini-games I am not good at… At least they're not as bad as the rollgoal mini-game in Zelda: Twilight Princess.) Succeeding at a mini-game can earn you some Diamonds, such as 10 Diamonds for each ball box game, and, if it's connected to the Folklore Guide quest, you can return to Ciceto for even more Diamonds.
- Reward from Kilo the Cadenceborn - During your travels, you'll encounter Kilo - a dragon poet. No, not someone who writes poetry about dragons. A dragon who a poet. (Please stay with me.) Sadly, Kilo's experiencing writer's block, but, if you in him some Dew of Inspiration, he'll offer you some good rewards and those include Diamonds.
- Fix the broken lampposts using the Fully Charged Outfit ability - Once you've obtained the Fully Charged Outfit, you'll be able to fix any broken lamppost you find in exchange for 30 Diamonds each. If a lamppost is glowing green, then it's in need of fixing!
- Progress through the Mira Journey ranks - Mira Journey is the name for Infinity Nikki's battle pass and it is possible to earn Diamonds from progressing through its ranks. Though it's important to note that you find that Diamonds can only be earned from the Distant Anthem track, which is the pay-to-play aspect of this battle pass.
- Events - Infinity Nikki, like all live service games, will have in-game events for you to enjoy and some of them might reward you with Diamonds. Due to this, it's always worth partaking in an event if it's live when you're playing.
While you won't earn a large amount of Diamonds from completing any of the above methods, if you keep completing these methods then you'll slowly gather up a substantial Diamond stash.
What are Diamonds used for in Infinity Nikki?
Diamonds have five main uses in Infinity Nikki:
- Purchase Resonite Crystals (120 Diamonds for one)
- Purchase Revelation Crystals (120 Diamonds for one)
- Spend on Banner pulls if you don't have enough Resonite or Revelation Crystals
- Purchase Journey levels for the Mira Journey Battle Pass
- Replenish Vital Energy
We recommend spending your Diamonds on Revelation Crystals as this will allow you to pull Outfit Pieces from the limited time Banners, which is a good way to obtain powerful Outfits in Infinity Nikki. Since they're connected to the limited time Banners, Revelation Crystals are harder to get ahold of compared to their Resonite counterparts so purchasing them is by far one of the best uses for your Diamonds. (In fact, purchasing Revelation Crystals using Diamonds is the most reliable way of obtaining this item in Infinity Nikki.)
It will cost you 120 Diamonds per Revelation Crystal from the in-game store in the Diamond section. Personally, I recommend hoarding both your Diamonds and Revelation Crystals for a limited-time Outfit you really like to increase your chances of getting it. (Just like how you might hoard your Healing Potions for the final boss in an RPG.)
Diamonds can, of course, be spent on Resonite Crystals, which are used on the permanent Banner - Distant Sea - as well. Though keep in mind that Resonite Crystals are far easier to get ahold of compared to Revelation Crystals, so you may be better off earning those via in-game activities rather than spending your Diamonds. We've got a how to get Resonite Crystals guide too to help you find them.
Though, if you do want to spend your Diamonds, it will cost 120 Diamonds per Resonite Crystal.
We don't recommend spending your Diamonds replenishing your Vital Energy or on Journey Levels for the Mira Journey Battle Pass. When it comes to your Vital Energy, it's important to remember that this will naturally relish over time. Due to this, if you're planning on using any Vital Energy, we recommend doing so at the beginning of your Infinity Nikki play session. This will give the Vital Energy more time to replenish and it might restore enough that you're able to use it again during your play session. (Though at that time you may want to consider taking a small screen break. Eyes are worth looking after - advice from someone who's had rubbish eyes since day one.)
You may be tempted to spend some Diamonds purchasing Mira Journey Levels, but it's really not worth it in the long run. Sure, the Mira Journey Battle Pass is a good way of earning some useful items clearly, but, to get the really good rewards, you need to spend real money unlocking the premium track. Plus, it will reset eventually so you're not making a permanent investment.
Good luck collecting Diamonds in Infinity Nikki!