How to get Diamonds in Infinity Nikki

Diamonds are one of the currencies you'll find yourself collecting when playing Infinity Nikki.

You'll most likely find yourself using Diamonds to purchase either Resonite Crystals or Revelation Crystals in Infinity Nikki. With these crystals in-hand, you'll then be able to pull for new Outfit Pieces on the Infinity Nikki banners - the permanent Banner with Resonite Crystals and limited-time Banners with Revelation Crystals.

First, however, it's a good idea to know how to get free Diamonds in Infinity Nikki and what other uses Diamonds might have.

On this page:

How to get free Diamonds in Infinity Nikki You can get Diamonds throughout a variety of activities in Infinity Nikki, with many of these means being free. (Incredibly useful if you don't want to spend a single penny on the game.) Here's how to get free Diamonds in Infinity Nikki: Redeem codes - Every so often a new code will be released for Infinity Nikki and redeeming said code in-game will net you some rewards. While it's never guaranteed, these rewards could include Diamonds! For this reason, it's a good idea to keep up with the latest Infinity Nikki codes.

Every so often a new code will be released for Infinity Nikki and redeeming said code in-game will net you some rewards. While it's never guaranteed, these rewards could include Diamonds! For this reason, it's a good idea to keep up with the latest Infinity Nikki codes. Doing your Daily Wishes tasks - Daily Wishes refers to the daily challenges you can complete and these can be as simple as logging and taking a certain number of photos or slightly more complicated by challenging you to defeat a certain number of Esselings. Completing your Daily Wishes tasks will net you a small amount of Diamonds.

Daily Wishes refers to the daily challenges you can complete and these can be as simple as logging and taking a certain number of photos or slightly more complicated by challenging you to defeat a certain number of Esselings. Completing your Daily Wishes tasks will net you a small amount of Diamonds. Completing Outfit sets in the Outfit Compendium - A major part of Infinity Nikki's gameplay is collecting different Outfit Pieces and, once you've completed a full Outfit, you can collect 20 Diamonds from the Outfit Compendium. You'll also receive 20 Diamonds after evolving an Outfit and finding a Miracle Outfit earns you 100 Diamonds (as does its evolutions).

A major part of Infinity Nikki's gameplay is collecting different Outfit Pieces and, once you've completed a full Outfit, you can collect 20 Diamonds from the Outfit Compendium. You'll also receive 20 Diamonds after evolving an Outfit and finding a Miracle Outfit earns you 100 Diamonds (as does its evolutions). Increasing your Compendium Rank and Score - Evaluating your Outfit Compendium can increase its Rank and Score. Every 100 score rewards you with 30 Diamonds, while reaching a new rank equals 100 Diamonds. Thanks to this, it's a good idea to check your compendium rating regularly. Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames Complete quests - Completing quests isn't just useful for increasing your Mira Level, but for gathering Diamonds too. Keep in mind that not every quest will include Diamonds as a reward and, if they do, it might not be the same amount of Diamonds you received for a previous quest. Still, it's worth completing every quest you find for both the Diamonds and Mira Level XP.

Completing quests isn't just useful for increasing your Mira Level, but for gathering Diamonds too. Keep in mind that not every quest will include Diamonds as a reward and, if they do, it might not be the same amount of Diamonds you received for a previous quest. Still, it's worth completing every quest you find for both the Diamonds and Mira Level XP. Complete Advanced Courses - Advanced Courses is the term Infinity Nikki uses for its achievements and you can earn Diamonds, typically five, by achieving each one. There's a wide variety of Advanced Courses for you to complete; spanning from collecting certain styles of clothing, like 'Sexy', to catching insects and defeating different types of Esselings.

Advanced Courses is the term Infinity Nikki uses for its achievements and you can earn Diamonds, typically five, by achieving each one. There's a wide variety of Advanced Courses for you to complete; spanning from collecting certain styles of clothing, like 'Sexy', to catching insects and defeating different types of Esselings. Increase your Mira Level - Mira Level refers to your overall level in Infinity Nikki and you can earn XP through a number of means, such as finishing quests. You'll be rewarded every time your Mira Level increases and sometimes those reward bundles will include Diamonds, such as the 30 Diamonds you'll receive upon reaching Mira Level 10. Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames Open chests - You're sure to find a good number of chests as you journey across Miraland. While some might contain new Outfit Pieces, others may contain some Diamonds. We often found ourselves earning five Diamonds from the chests we opened.

You're sure to find a good number of chests as you journey across Miraland. While some might contain new Outfit Pieces, others may contain some Diamonds. We often found ourselves earning five Diamonds from the chests we opened. Complete mini-games - There's a variety of mini-games for you to find and complete throughout Miraland, with some being connected to the Folklore Guide and others not. (This includes the ball box mini-games I am not good at… At least they're not as bad as the rollgoal mini-game in Zelda: Twilight Princess.) Succeeding at a mini-game can earn you some Diamonds, such as 10 Diamonds for each ball box game, and, if it's connected to the Folklore Guide quest, you can return to Ciceto for even more Diamonds.

There's a variety of mini-games for you to find and complete throughout Miraland, with some being connected to the Folklore Guide and others not. (This includes the ball box mini-games I am not good at… At least they're not as bad as the rollgoal mini-game in Zelda: Twilight Princess.) Succeeding at a mini-game can earn you some Diamonds, such as 10 Diamonds for each ball box game, and, if it's connected to the Folklore Guide quest, you can return to Ciceto for even more Diamonds. Reward from Kilo the Cadenceborn - During your travels, you'll encounter Kilo - a dragon poet. No, not someone who writes poetry about dragons. A dragon who a poet. (Please stay with me.) Sadly, Kilo's experiencing writer's block, but, if you in him some Dew of Inspiration, he'll offer you some good rewards and those include Diamonds. Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames Fix the broken lampposts using the Fully Charged Outfit ability - Once you've obtained the Fully Charged Outfit, you'll be able to fix any broken lamppost you find in exchange for 30 Diamonds each. If a lamppost is glowing green, then it's in need of fixing!

Once you've obtained the Fully Charged Outfit, you'll be able to fix any broken lamppost you find in exchange for 30 Diamonds each. If a lamppost is glowing green, then it's in need of fixing! Progress through the Mira Journey ranks - Mira Journey is the name for Infinity Nikki's battle pass and it is possible to earn Diamonds from progressing through its ranks. Though it's important to note that you find that Diamonds can only be earned from the Distant Anthem track, which is the pay-to-play aspect of this battle pass.

Mira Journey is the name for Infinity Nikki's battle pass and it is possible to earn Diamonds from progressing through its ranks. Though it's important to note that you find that Diamonds can only be earned from the Distant Anthem track, which is the pay-to-play aspect of this battle pass. Events - Infinity Nikki, like all live service games, will have in-game events for you to enjoy and some of them might reward you with Diamonds. Due to this, it's always worth partaking in an event if it's live when you're playing. While you won't earn a large amount of Diamonds from completing any of the above methods, if you keep completing these methods then you'll slowly gather up a substantial Diamond stash.