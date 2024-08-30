Knowing how to get Credits in Star Wars Outlaws will help you fund your adventures through the Outer Rim. Credits are the in-game currency, and you'll need plenty if you want to survive and thrive during your time in the criminal underworld.

Luckily, there are quite a few different ways you can fill your pockets in Star Wars Outlaws. Some of them are through hard work and some require a little help from your furry companion Nix. Either way, there are plenty of ways to get your hands on more Credits!

Without further ado, here are all the ways to get Credits in Star Wars Outlaws.

How to get Credits in Star Wars Outlaws

Here are the best ways to get Credits quickly in Star Wars Outlaws. Some methods are better for one-off big payouts while others are more beneficial if you use them to farm for credits - however, all methods listed below are the ones we've found to be most fruitful so far.

Pickpocketing

Pickpocketing is a quick and simple way of getting Credits with little to no effort at all. Your companion Nix does most of the hard work, all you need to do is find an unsuspecting target and use the right Pet Command before the timer runs out to liberate them of their earnings.

Sell Items

As you're exploring different areas you'll pick up multiple different items and materials, some of which end up being entirely useless. These are the ones that are worth selling to Merchants - you can check if a material or item is useless by looking at its description when you're in the 'Sell' menu when talking to a vendor.

Play Sabaac

Winning Sabaac is a sure fire way of earning a decent amount of Credits in one sitting - and there's always the option to cheat at Sabaac if your skills aren't up to par!

Play Wandering Sylop Game

Wandering Sylop is a game that you'll come across during your adventures around different cantinas and other such establishments. It's a follow the icon game, keep your eye on where the Sylop goes and click the correct option each time you're asked to. If you successfully complete all levels within the time limit, you can earn a couple of hundred Credits for doing so.

Unlock Containers

What's exploring without being nosy and opening random boxes you find? Boring really, and luckily for you there are plenty of containers, boxes, and other storage facilities for you to dig into as you wander around the Outer Rim. Sometimes there are even Credits just waiting to be liberated, so go on, be nosy and free that money!

Pirate Raid Events

As you're exploring the open-world areas of Outlaws you'll come across Pirate Raid Events. Taking part in them can be lucrative, not just for earning Credits by raiding the pirate's stash but also for collecting valuable crafting and upgrade materials too.

Syndicate Contracts

Contracts that you pick up for specific Syndicates through Brokers, such as Danka, often pay fairly well - even if it's 300 Credits for doing a short delivery job. There are usually plenty of these contracts on offer and doing them frequently will give you a decent stream of income.

Fathier Racing

Fathier Racing can be lucrative, but only really if you take part in a Fixed Race and find the Datapad clue that tells you who the winner will be. Without a race being fixed it's a risky way of earning Credits.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Star Wars Outlaws content, check out our pages showing you how to increase your Reputation or our one explaining Computer Hacking and how to get a Slicing Kit.