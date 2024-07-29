Finding a Coconut in Fortnite is about perseverance as this object can appear randomly in a specific type of boxes across the map.

Once you've got your Coconut in Fortnite you can go ahead and throw it at another player. If it hits them, you'll clear one of the Pirate Code quests for the Cursed Sails event.

Without further ado, here's how to get a Coconut in Fortnite.

How to get a Coconut in Fortnite

To get a Coconut in Fortnite you need to search Produce Boxes. These boxes have a green lid and often have small produce items drawn on the side of the box - they're scattered across the map.

This is the kind of box you're looking for. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

To improve your chances of finding a Coconut we recommend searching areas on the map that are slightly larger and have more buildings, such as Restored Reels and Pleasant Piazza (which is where we found our Coconuts.)

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

