Carnivine is one of the rarest Pokémon in Pokémon Go, thanks to its regional exclusivity. This means that if you live outside of the US – and specifically the southeast in states like Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia – this may be your first (and only) chance to catch it in a very long time!

It’s important to note, however, that this is an event-exclusive Pokémon during Go Fest Global 2023, which takes place on Saturday 26th August 2023 and Sunday 27th August 2023 between 10am and 6pm (local time).

This means that you must purchase a Go Fest 2023 Global ticket to get this Pokémon during this Pokémon Go event, and play during the event hours. If you don’t have a ticket, you can buy this ticket from your in-game store for £13.99, $14.99 or your local equivalent.

Below you’ll learn how to get Carnivine during Go Fest Global 2023.

How to get Carnivine during Go Fest Global 2023 in Pokémon Go

The first step in getting Carnivine during this event is buying a ticket from the in-game store. Without this ticket, you will be unable to add this rare Pokémon to your Pokédex during Go Fest Global 2023.

The next step is to play during the event, and pay attention to the rotating habitats during event hours. Use an Incense during the event will unlock access special Incense-only spawns during each of the four habitats.

For Carnivine, this means using an Incense during the Machalite Wilderness hour.

There are a couple of things to note, however:

Incense spawns do not guarantee Carnivine encounters, just the chance of one...

...because it is one of seven possible spawns, including Unown A, Unown D, Unown I, Unown M. Unown M, Unown N and Unown O.

Daily Adventure Incense will not work for this; make sure you use a regular Incense.

This means you only have a short period of time to catch as many Carnivine as you can. While finding Carnivine isn’t a problem for southeastern US-based players, where Carnivine is one of the regionally exclusive Pokémon, players from other regions will want to make the most of this rare opportunity this Pokémon.

Though you may also hatch Carnivine from a 7km egg you collect during Go Fest 2023 - just make sure you open some Gifts during the event!

Everything we know about Carnivine in Pokémon Go

Carnivine, the Bug Catcher Pokémon is obviously based on the real-world Venus fly trap. There is one obvious difference to the plant, however – aside from its creepy grinning face. Carnivine in the main-series games can float, as shown by its Levitate ability. Bizarrely, it is the only Pokémon in the franchise that is resistant to Ground-type attacks that has the ability that also makes it immune to them. This is wildly irrelevant in Pokémon Go, but don’t worry because its uselessness shines through here, too!

Unless you’re hunting for a 'hundo' (a perfect 4* Pokémon), you only really need to worry about Pokédex entries for this event. There is no shiny Carnivine in Pokémon Go yet, and it is pretty awful in both Raids and Go Battle League. But, since the slogan is 'Gotta catch ‘em all', we’re not complaining.

Carnivine is a mono-Grass-type Pokémon that has no known evolutions. (Image via pokemon.com)

The upside to Carnivine being a non-evolving Pokémon is that you don’t need to worry about Carnivine Candy or Rare Candy — this really is just a Pokédex entry for the vast majority of players.

Hope you enjoy Go Fest Global 2023!