You need to use Calm Thoughts in Infinity Nikki to evolve certain 4-Star outfits, if you would like to unlock an alternative colour scheme for that outfit.

While Evolution doesn't change the stats of an outfit, it is nice to switch up what your Infinity Nikki outfits look like sometimes, and you can even get additional Diamonds from the Compendium after Evolving an outfit.

To help you truly collect every outfit in Infinity Nikki, we've explained how to get Calm Thoughts, and how to use Calm Thoughts below.

Please note: this page contains some story spoilers for Chapter 7.

How to get Calm Thoughts in Infinity Nikki

You have to use your Vital Energy at the Realm of Breakthrough to get Calm Thoughts in Infinity Nikki. However, you can only get rewards from the Realm of Breakthrough once a week, so make sure you challenge this Realm every week, even if you don't need Calm Thoughts right now, as it's good to stock up for later!

The Realm of Breakthrough unlocks during the Chapter 7 - 'Showdown with Chigda!' main quest, which takes place in the Wishing Woods region, and it costs 60 Vital Energy to challenge the Realm of Breakthrough.

You also receive three Calm Thoughts after defeating Chigda for the first time during the story.

Make sure to check your mailbox too! As Calm Thoughts are sometimes dished out as a free reward, like the seven Calm Thoughts every player received when Infinity Nikki reached a pre-registration milestone.

How to use Calm Thoughts in Infinity Nikki

To use Calm Thoughts, select the 'Evolution' part of your Pear-Pal menu, then navigate to the 4-Star outfit you wish to unlock an alternative colour scheme for.

Once you have all of the other ingredients for Evolution (like extra clothing pieces, Bling, and Thread of Purity), click the small circular Evolution symbol below where Nikki is standing to change what she's wearing, then click the 'Evolve' option to use your Calm Thoughts materials and unlock this alternative outfit colour scheme.

Not all 4-Star outfits require Calm Thoughts to Evolve them, but most of the free outfits you get from places other than Banners do.

It's also worth keeping in mind that Calm Thoughts are only used on 4-Star outfits - you usually need the Heartfelt Thoughts or Heartshine materials if you're looking to Evolve a 5-Star outfit.

Hope you're having fun exploring Miraland in Infinity Nikki!