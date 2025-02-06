Finding Cactus Cream in Hello Kitty Island Adventure is yet another important thing to do (there are a lot of important things to do on what's meant to be a relaxing island...)

Thankfully, there's a hint hidden in there name as to which kind of plant you can obtain this from in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. Remember, you need Cactus Cream to be able to make delicious Dessert Boat recipes to hand out to your friends.

Without further ado, here's how to get Cactus Cream in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get Cactus Cream in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

You can find Cactus Cream growing on top of Cacti around Gemstone Mountain and near The Oasis in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. You can also sometimes get them as daily rewards, but the most reliable way to find them when you need them is to look in these areas.

Cactus Cream looks like another mini-cactus growing out of larger Cacti plants in these areas, it's easy to miss them because they do look like they're part of the plant.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

The easiest way to know for sure if you've found Cactus Cream is to walk up to it and, if the shape is outlined in white and the 'Grab' icon appears on the right side of your screen, you'll have found the right thing.

That's all for now! If you're looking for more Hello Kitty Island Adventure help, check out our pages showing you how to get Fizzy Crystal and our character gift guide to make sure you're handing out the best presents.