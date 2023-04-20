How to get Bounsweet and evolution Tsareena in Pokémon Go

Bounsweet, Steenee and Tsareena are three Gen 7 Pokémon who debuted in Pokémon Go during Spring 2023’s Season of Rising Heroes.

Released as part of the during the Sustainability Week celebration in Pokémon Go, these Grass-type Pokémon join Tropius in the world of Pokémon inspired by fruit. Normally we’d point to Applin as the obvious comparison, but that’s not in Pokémon Go just yet, which means we’ll have to wait a little longer for the weirdly apple-pie-like evolution.

Back to Bounsweet, thankfully, the steps to evolve Steenee into Tsarina in Pokémon Go are a lot simpler than the main-series game. Below you’ll learn how to get Bounsweet and evolve it into Tsareena in Pokémon Go.

How to get Bounsweet in Pokémon Go Bounsweet, Steenee and Tsareena, its evolutions, made their first appearance in Pokémon Go on Thursday, 20th April at the beginning of the Sustainability Week 2023 event. Here’s how to catch Bounsweet during the Spring into Spring event: Bounsweet. In the wild – Bounsweet will appear as a rare spawn during the event.

– Bounsweet will appear as a rare spawn during the event. In Timed Research – During the event, you will have the opportunity to take part in Timed Research that rewards you with Drilbur, Trubbish and Bounsweet. The operative word here is 'Timed' – make sure you claim your rewards before the event ends or you will lose your rewards.

– During the event, you will have the opportunity to take part in Timed Research that rewards you with Drilbur, Trubbish and Bounsweet. The operative word here is 'Timed' – make sure you claim your rewards before the event ends or you will lose your rewards. 7km eggs – Cherubi, Drilbur and Bounsweet will be available in 7km eggs collected during the Sustainability Week event. As with all eggs, the Pokémon you can hatch from them is locked in at time of collection, so don’t worry if you can’t hatch them all during the event! While the 7km eggs may surprise a few readers — especially those who thought they were in 2km eggs – the confusion stems from Niantic’s famously on-the-ball communications... See the Tweet below for clarification. It’s a shame that Niantic didn’t honour the 2km they originally promised, not then, it’s not a surprise either. Remember, 7km eggs; not 2km eggs. Trainers, there was an error in the information on the Sustainability Week blog regarding eggs. We had previously stated that a certain Pokémon would hatch from 2km eggs obtained during the event. The correct information is that it will hatch from “7km eggs”. (Continued) — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) April 18, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Given that Bounsweet is a rare spawn, the easiest way to encounter one is through the Timed Research tasks. However, if you’re looking for a perfect Bounsweet to evolve into a perfect Tsareena, make sure you lace up your boots and start clearing your egg pool. Remember: if you’re trying to clear your egg pool, do not spin PokéStops as you will pick up an egg. We all do it, and we’ll probably forget and spin a stop before facepalming when we see that we picked up a 10km egg, just like last time... Steenee It’s also important to remember that Bounsweet is sharing the egg pool with two other Pokémon, and there is no reduced hatch distance bonus for eggs placed in Incubators during the event, so you are not guaranteed to get a Bounsweet during the event if you rely solely on eggs. Or, to put it in Pokémon Go terms, don’t put all your eggs in one Incubator. There has been no official suggestion that Bounsweet or Tsareena is in raids in Pokémon Go. However, since they’re both mono-Grass type, if you get the opportunity to raid them, it’s a great chance to get a high-IV Pokémon! We highly recommend catching Bounsweet during the Spring into Spring 2023 event, because, at the time of writing, we don’t know what its spawn rate will be once the event ends. There’s a chance that, like other recently released Pokémon, it will be hard to find after the event ends, so it’s worth adding to your Pokédex when you have the chance.

How to evolve Bounsweet into Tsareena in Pokémon Go To evolve Bounsweet into Tsareena in Pokémon Go, you need to collect 125 Bounsweet Candy. You’ll need 25 to evolve Bounsweet into Steenee, and the rest to evolve Steenee into Tsareena. This is great news, considering this is a special evolution in the main series games, where Bounsweet evolves into Steenee from at level 18, which then evolves into Tsareena when levelled up while knowing Stomp. Bounsweet, Steenee and Tsareena are all Grass-type Pokémon. (Image credit: pokemon.com) If you’re focusing on finding Bounsweet in the wild, then we recommend using a Pinap Berry when attempting to catch it to double your catch candy. Finally, if you end the event short on candy, you can make Bounsweet your buddy Pokémon and earn candy as you walk around the overworld with your newfound friend!

Bounsweet is bouncing into Pokémon Go. (Image credit: pokemongolive.com)