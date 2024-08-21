Most of Black Myth: Wukong's Spells are given to you as part of the main story, but the best Spell can be found very early on in your journey to the west, right in Chapter 1. It's an optional Transformation spell that's very easy to miss, and can quite literally transform your chances of survival as you take on Black Myth: Wukong's bosses, as they not only give you new, powerful attacks to unleash, but a whole separate health bar, too.

In this guide, we'll tell you how to get Black Myth: Wukong's best spell early, and where to find it so you can start using it as quickly as possible.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get Black Myth: Wukong's best spell

The best spell in Black Myth: Wukong is Red Tides, a Transformation Spell you obtain by defeating the Yaoguai Chief sub-boss, Guangzhi, in Chapter 1.

Guangzhi can be easily missed as you stick to the main story path, but below we'll tell you how to track him down. The nearest shrine location is 'Outside the Forest' in the Forest of Wolves, and you should head straight up the path toward the two wolf yaoguai waiting for you, then go left and follow the path round the large rockface.

You'll eventually come to a raised bamboo bridge with an archer on it, as pictured below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science

Cross this bridge and deal with the archer, then keep following the path through the wooden archway and round to your left. As you round the corner, you'll see a small entrance way with a large stone Buddha head next to it:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science

This is where you'll find Guangzhi, but be warned: you'll also have to beat Guangzhi before you can claim his transformation spell for your own.

Once he's been defeated, just interact with his staff that will be stuck in the ground next to his body, and the Red Tides spell will get added to your arsenal.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science

This Transformation spell is incredibly handy, as Transformations aren't reliant on your limited Mana pool, so you only have to wait for it to cooldown before using it again, making it a much more versatile spell than some of the others you'll come across. Plus, you get to transform into the large and powerful Guangzhi, whose fire spear lets you inflict extra Scorch damage on your enemies. Build up their Scorch meters and they'll erupt into flames for extra damage - it's a win-win, really.

Alas, Transformation spells might not be tied to your mana, but the amount of time you can use them is still quite limited - every attack you perform will decrease your Might meter, and once that runs out, you'll transform back into the Destined One again. Still, it's a worthwhile boost all the same, and can make or break a particularly tough boss fight.

Remember, Guangzhi's boss arena is also one of the Three Bells locations in Black Myth: Wukong, which unlocks the chapter's secret area, Ancient Guanyin Temple, and where you can fight one of its secret bosses, Elder Jinchi, to obtain a special item to help you in the final boss fight of Chapter 1 against Black Bear Guai - so make sure you ring the bell before you leave!

Now, feel free to start experimenting with Guangzhi's new transformation powers against some of Chapter 1's other upcoming bosses, the Whiteclad Noble and Black Wind King.