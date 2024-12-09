Bedrock Crystal in Infinity Nikki is a valuable material that you need to if you want to create specific outfits and items to help you in your adventure across Miraland.

As with most materials you'll find in Infinity Nikki, you'll need to make some progress in the story before you can find Bedrock Crystal. However, once you do, it becomes pretty easy to farm this material when you learn where to find it.

On that note, here's how to get Bedrock Crystal in Infinity Nikki.

How to get Bedrock Crystal in Infinity Nikki

To get Bedrock Crystal in Infinity Nikki you need to defeat Bouldy in Dark Realm phantom trials. Now, if you've not come across them yet, you need to start the 'Secret Ledger' main story quest to unlock the cave Bouldy resides in. When you've beaten them, the Realm of the Dark will unlock at Warp Spires and you can then face this boss in phantom trials.

All you need to do to get Bedrock Crystal is defeat Bouldy in the Realm of the Dark by purifying their weakspot on their stomach when it appears after they attack you, and you need to do this six times to beat them. Bouldy will have slightly different attacks in each trial type but their weakspot remains the same.

There are five types of Bedrock Crystal, and here are the phantom trials you can get them in:

Bedrock Crystal: Energy - Bouldy (Energy)

- Bouldy (Energy) Bedrock Crystal: Hurl - Bouldy (Hurl)

- Bouldy (Hurl) Bedrock Crystal: Plummet - Bouldy (Plummet)

- Bouldy (Plummet) Bedrock Crystal: Tumble - Bouldy (Tumble)

- Bouldy (Tumble) Bedrock Crystal: Command - Bouldy (Command)

Once Bouldy has been defeated, they'll drop Bedrock Crystal and, luckily, you can farm this material by fighting Bouldy repeatedly as long as you have enough Vital Energy to spare.

It costs 40 Vital Energy to get the basic rewards from a phantom trial but you can trade in more Vital Energy to obtain a higher amount of rewards.

That's all for now! If you're looking for more Infinity Nikki content check out our pages showing you how to increase your Stylist Rank, how to get Diamonds and how to get Resonite Crystals.