How to get 500,000 Gear Coins in Golden Bangboo Town in Zenless Zone Zero

Golden Bangboo Town in Zenless Zone Zero is a Commission you can pick up from a pink-haired character called Clara outside Random Play in New Eridu City. We had just started Chapter Two: Intermission when she appeared outside the shop.

After completing the first, and most simple, part of this Zenless Zone Zero puzzle you'll be thrust back into Golden Bangboo Town guided by the 'Kind Bear' you rescued in part one. This time, you'll need to explore the town and exit with 500,000 Gear Coins to pay off the Bear's debt.

Without further ado, we're here to show you our tips and tricks for getting 500,000 Gear Coins in Golden Bangboo Town in Zenless Zone Zero and our recommended order of each section.

Tips and Tricks for getting 500,000 Gear Coins in Golden Bangboo Town

Here are some of our tips and tricks for getting 500,000 Gear Coins quickly:

Open as many tolls as you can first with minimal amount of coins - This stops you losing large amounts then the percentage toll booths come into play. The more coins you have in your stash when you get to these toll booths, the more coins you will lose - so opening them first with as few coins as possible is more beneficial.

- This stops you losing large amounts then the percentage toll booths come into play. The more coins you have in your stash when you get to these toll booths, the more coins you will lose - so opening them first with as few coins as possible is more beneficial. Collect as many Lucky Cats as you can - They might cost 5000 Gear Coins to obtain but they increase your Gear Coin collection by 100% each time you pick one up and they're stackable. This is especially useful in the jobs you do to obtain more Gear Coins.

- They might cost 5000 Gear Coins to obtain but they increase your Gear Coin collection by 100% each time you pick one up and they're stackable. This is especially useful in the jobs you do to obtain more Gear Coins. Avoid paying out too much - There are a couple of squares where you can remove negative effects on your team but this can cost a substantial amount of Gear Coins to do so. If you think you can make it to the end without using them, then do so.

- There are a couple of squares where you can remove negative effects on your team but this can cost a substantial amount of Gear Coins to do so. If you think you can make it to the end without using them, then do so. Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse Sacrifice Health for Coins (sparingly) - This isn't an ideal way of gaining Gear Coins, but if you come across the squares where you can sacrifice some of your team's health to get Gear Coins and you're desperate, then you can do so. However, we only really recommend doing this near the start if you need to.

- This isn't an ideal way of gaining Gear Coins, but if you come across the squares where you can sacrifice some of your team's health to get Gear Coins and you're desperate, then you can do so. However, we only really recommend doing this near the start if you need to. Leave the Gear Coin collecting Jobs until last - These battles reward a decent amount of Coins, but if you wait until you've stacked your Lucky Cat bonuses at the end you'll get better rewards and you're less likely to lose your hard-earned coins trying to press forward to get through tolls.

- These battles reward a decent amount of Coins, but if you wait until you've stacked your Lucky Cat bonuses at the end you'll get better rewards and you're less likely to lose your hard-earned coins trying to press forward to get through tolls. Leave the Ether duplication crystals until near the end - Visting these one-time squares when you've got large amounts of Gear Coins in your pocket will mean that you can duplicate them into very large sums. These crystals can only be used once and are most effective near the end of the puzzle, when you've got a lot of Gear Coins and (hopefully) no more tolls.

Order of the Sections for Golden Bangboo Town

This is the order we recommend exploring each section in for Golden Bangboo Town. We found this route the easiest, as well as the most fruitful. All of the section directions are starting from the entrance to the puzzle:

Left Section and Newspaper Puzzle

First, from the main section head to the area on the left. You'll eventually reach a square with a newspaper in it that gives you seemingly random directions to remember. These are important, so we've laid them out step by step below

From the newspaper square you need to head:

Up

Up

Left

Up

Left

Left

Down

Left

Left

Up

The spot you land on wil be a button that starts to open up an alternate and much easier path to the leftmost section. Now, for part two of these directions.

Go back to the newspaper square and from there you need to head:

Down

Down

Left

Down

Left

Left

Up

Left

Left

Down

This will take you to another hidden button that will open up more of a pathway to the leftmost section.

Once you've opened both pathways, head to the leftmost section and collect any Gear Coins and Lucky Cats here. Remember, do not use the Ether Crystal duplication squares yet! Leave them until the very end.

Don't worry about remembering the riddle, we've solved it for you! | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Top Section and Lowered Maze

Then, from the main area of the puzzle head to the top section and then slot yourself down into the lowered maze. There are a lot of Tolls in this maze as well as Gear Coins to collect and people to rescue (though this is optional). However, take the time to collect any Lucky Cats you can see, they're crucial to reaching your target.

We strongly advise taking the route with the least amount of Tolls possible to help you get closer to your 500,00 Gear Coin target.

Use the square on the right to enter the lowered area. | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Right Section and Unlock Tolls

When you return from the maze, head back to the main area of the puzzle and head to the right - unlock as many Tolls as you can to open a path to the end area. Remember to check the cost for each Toll as they are all different here and choose the right option for you. Though, for the final Data collection you will need to spend 100,000 Gear Coins - there's no other way to get it.

Once you've unlocked all the Tolls here to make yourself a path to the end, head back to the main area of the puzzle once more.

Investigate all the options to figure out what one works for you. | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Down Section to Golden Bangboo Heaven

From the main section, head down to the area that's filled with Gear Coins, Tolls and has two Golden Bangboo in it. Explore this area, remembering to unlock as few Tolls as you can - for example, head to the right from the area entrance and stick to the edge to collect multiple Gear Coins while only opening a few Tolls.

Try to collect the Golden Bangboos - they're valuable! Then, collect all of the remaining items in this section including the Lucky Cat.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Collect remaining Gear Coins

You're in the final stage of the puzzle now, so now's the time to check your total Gear Coin count in the bottom right corner of your screen to see how close you are to 500,000 Gear Coins.

As you've been exploring each section you should have unlocked the four different 'Jobs' you can do in the main section of the maze. Now that you've collected (hopefully) several Lucky Cats, it's time to do those jobs. You can do them as many times as you want, provided your Agent's HP bars don't deplete - so make sure to keep an eye on that.

We found it the best to continously do the job in the bottom right corner of this section, it pays the most on its own and even more so with the Lucky Bunny effects active.

Once you've got a substantial amount of Gear Coins, you can also head to the Ether Crystal duplication pieces and activate them to quickly double the Coins in your inventory.

Remember, these can only be used once! | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

When you're sure that you've got 500,000 Gear Coins then you can continue to the exit of the puzzle. As with most tasks, this one ends in a big fight with some Ethereals so battle your way out safely to complete this Commission and hand over the 500,000 Gear Coins to a good cause.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

