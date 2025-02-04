Fishing in Hello Kitty Island Adventure is one of the many activities you can do at your leisure across the different parts of the Island.

There are multiple different types of fish to find in and around the different parts of your new home in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, but first you need an important tool - a Fishing Rod!

Without further ado, here's how to unlock fishing and how to fish in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

How to unlock Fishing in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

To unlock Fishing in Hello Kitty Island Adventure you need to raise your friendship level with Badtz-Maru to level three and complete the 'Keep it Reel' quest.

When you reach level three with Badtz-Maru you can start the 'Keep it Reel' quest by talking to them. They'll then give you the Fishing Rod crafting plans, and you guessed it, your next job is to craft the Fishing Rod.

To make a Fishing Rod you'll need:

10 Sticks - These can be found on the ground across the Island

- These can be found on the ground across the Island 3 Thread - These can be found in Gifts from Tuxedosam

- These can be found in Gifts from Tuxedosam 1 Gizmo - These can be found in Gifts from Chococat

Once you've got all the materials, head to the crafting bench by Chococat's house in Seaside Resort and craft the Fishing Rod.

Now that you've got the Fishing Rod head back to Badtz-Maru and speak to them again, then follow them to the end of the dock to learn how to fish.

How to Fish in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

To fish in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, you need to equip the the Fishing Rod from your tool wheel.

Once it's equipped, head to a body of water and use the prompted command in the bottom right corner of your screen to cast your line out into the water. (This command is also your 'reel in' one for later on.)

When your line is in the water you can leave it be and wait for a nibble, or you can press the 'reel in' command to gently drag your line through the water to readjust its position or to lure the fish.

Also, while the line is in the water, you can add bait to it by using the command next to the hook icon in the bottom right corner of your screen.

Now, onto catching a fish. Keep an eye on your line and as soon as a fish bites a red exlamation mark will appear above their head. As soon as you see this, press your 'reel in' command to start reeling the fish in - but this is just the beginning so get ready.

While reeling a fish in a curved bar will appear on screen. To successfully reel the fish in you need to keep the white arrow between the yellow sections of this bar. If you can keep the arrow in the green section in the middle, you'll reel the fish in faster.

Keep adjusting the arrow so it stays in range and then, eventually, you'll reel your catch in. Well done, you've got a fish!

Once you've caught one fish beside Badtz-Maru you'll have completed the 'Keep it Reel' quest and have unlocked fishing. There are plenty of different types of fish to catch across the Island, so get going!

That's all for now! If you're looking for more Hello Kitty Island Adventure help, then check out our pages showing you how to get Flippers and how to get the Camera.