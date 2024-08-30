Finding the Hidden Stash in Star Wars Outlaws is a small side activity that you can do after listening to a conversation happening at a bar near Mirogana on Toshara.

Two patrons really don't know the meaning of secrecy and, thanks to their loud conversation, Kay now knows there's a handful of goodies hidden somewhere nearby. Don't feel bad about taking their stuff, surviving in the Outer Rim is brutal in Star Wars Outlaws. However, you will need the Ion modification for your Blaster to complete this Intel chain.

Without further ado, here's how to find the Hidden Stash in Star Wars Outlaws.

How to find the Hidden Stash in Star Wars Outlaws

To begin to find the Hidden Stash in Star Wars Outlaws you need to discover the 'Waterfall Stash' Intel Chain. To do this, head to the building on the road south of Mirogana (we've marked it's location on the map below).

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Head inside this building and lean on the bar area to listen to a conversation.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Once they've finished talking, you'll have discovered the 'Waterfall Cache' Intel Chain. Go into your Journal and track this Intel Chain so it appears on your map.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Once you've done this, head to the Waterfall south-east of Jaunta's Hope. Go to the lowest waterfall and head into the cave via the opening in the rocks here.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Interact with the containers on the right to find out that, of course, the cache has been moved! This then starts the 'Rehidden' portion of this Intel Chain.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Reaching the Rehidden Stash

You should now have a new marker on your map, this shows you where the farm is to the east of Jaunta's Hope. Go here.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

When you reach the farm, you need to head to the building that's closest to the cliff and look through the window here.

Command Nix to go into the building and open the shutter that should be on the left side of your view through the window. This will open the door for you.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Then, use the Ion mod on your blaster to activate the device Nix reveals.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Head inside the building and you will have completed the 'Waterfall Cache' Intel Chain. Your rewards are the materials and valuables scattered throughout the building, including the Data Cylinder Minor Charm.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

