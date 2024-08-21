Doom's Arcane Gauntlets in Fortnite are back, this Mythic from the iconic Marvel villain is available to any soul brave enough to take them on.

These Mythics will grant the bearer in Fortnite the ability to create chaos and inflict heaps of damage on enemies that dare to cross your path. However, before you can live your best life doing evil deeds, you need to find them first!

With that in mind, here's how to find Doom's Gauntlets in Fortnite.

How to find Doom's Gauntlets in Fortnite

You can find Doom's Arcane Gauntlets in Fortnite by defeating the Doombot at Castle Doom. You can usually find them sitting on their 'throne' in the Castle. We've marked its location on the map below for you:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

As the Doombot also drops a Medallion this season, you'll be able to tell if someone has already defeated them by looking for the corresponding Medallion icon on the map over the castle. If the icon is nowhere to be seen, someone has already taken out the Doombot but it's always worth looking around the Castle in case the Gauntlets have been left behind.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Also, if you're lucky enough, you might just come across the Gauntlets laying on the ground from a downed player's inventory.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Fortnite content then check out our best weapons tier list for this season.