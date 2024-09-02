Solving the Crashed Speeder Intel in Star Wars Outlaws is one of the many side tasks you can pick up on Mirogana while you're exploring Toshara.

The hardest part of this Star Wars Outlaws Intel chain is finding the location you need to go to, as you're given vague directions and a useful confirmation that it's at least on the same planet.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to find the Crashed Speeder in Star Wars Outlaws.

How to start the Crashed Speeder Intel in Star Wars Outlaws

To find the Crashed Speeder Intel in Star Wars Outlaws you need to read the datapad inside the workshop in Mirogana.

To find this, head into Mirogana via the southern entrance or through the landing pad then look for the ground-level area where the Speeders are parked. If you've come in from the southern entrance it will be on your left and opposite the landing pad.

Enter the workshop beside the parked Speeders and head through to the rear of it. You'll find the datapad on a stack of crates here. Read this and it will unlock the Crashed Speeder Intel.

How to find the Crashed Speeder in Star Wars Outlaws

To find the Crashed Speeder in Star Wars Outlaws you need to head to Kashúda Pit at Southern Falls on Toshara. This is just at the fork of the river on the south-west edge of the eastern Imperial Territory. We've marked its exact location on the map below for you:

When at the location, rappel down into the hole (do not jump, it will cost Kay most of her health).

Once you're inside, make your way down to the lowest point that's covered in water and you'll find the Crashed Speeder next to a container. This completes the 'Crashed Speeder' Intel and you'll get around 340 Credits for opening the crate here.

