Finding Buried Treasure Chests in Fortnite will help you complete one of the Pirate Code quests for the limited-time Cursed Sails event.

However, before you can even dream of finding these hidden gems in Fortnite you'll need to first track down a Treasure Map. Don't worry, we're here to walk you through each step!

Without further ado, here's how to find Buried Treasure Chests in Fortnite and how to get a Treasure Map.

How to get a Treasure Map in Fortnite

There are several ways to get a Treasure Map in Fortnite but the easiest way is to visit one of the four Pirates dotted around the map. They are Elizabeth Swann, Jack Sparrow, Davy Jones and Captain Barbossa. Each one will hold one Treasure Map in their inventory that they'll trade with you for Gold Bars.

However, if you're lucky, you can also find Treasure Maps in normal gold Chests around the map.

How to find Buried Treasure Chests in Fortnite

Once you've got a Treasure Map you can start to find Buried Treasure Chests in Fortnite by equipping it like you would a weapon. Then, once equipped a glowing blue arrow will appear on your screen, this is showing you the direction you need to go in to find the treasure.

Cautiously head in the direction indicated (other squads will shoot you if they can) and, once you're close to the Buried Treasure Chest's location you'll see a glowing gold beam extend from the ground into the sky. When you see this, head for the location it marks.

Eventually, when you find the location, there will be a big red 'X' on the floor to mark the exact spot of the Buried Treasure Chest. However, you will need to have your avatar holding the Treasure Map to be able to see this clearly.

Once you've found the 'X' use your melee weapon to dig a hole at the center of it. The Buried Treasure Chest will appear and all you need to do now is interact with it to open it. Be careful though, they are slower to open than other chests.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Fortnite content, check out our pages showing you how to get a Coconut, how to get a Ship in a Jar mythic and how to find a Jar of Dirt.