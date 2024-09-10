Knocking a Bot out of a Bot Tower without it collapsing in Astro Bot is the task you need to achieve to get the 'Keep It Together!' trophy and the hardest part of this is actually finding a Bot Tower.

Luckily, you can clear this trophy off your checklist very early on in Astro Bot as you only need to rescue a few Bots to be able to do it and the world you'll need access to is the Crash Site - which you get from the beginning!

On that note, here's how to find a Bot Tower and knock a Bot out of it without it collapsing in Astro Bot.

How to find a Bot Tower in Astro Bot

To find a Bot Tower in Astro Bot you need to have rescued enough Bots to lift items at the Crash Site but we found it easiest to attempt this trophy with at least 10 Bots.

Then, when you're at the Crash Site, call your Bots to the area to the left of the mothership where they can lift rocks to create several steps up to a box on a tall column for you. If you head to the step that's now being held the highest, you will see that you've got a Bot Tower!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Team Asobi/Sony

This is where we found it easiest to make a Bot Tower, but you can do this anywhere on the Crash Site where the Bots are stacked on top of eachother to hold something up.

How to knock a Bot out of a Bot Tower without it collapsing in Astro Bot

To knock a Bot out of a Bot Tower without it collapsing you simply need to punch the Bot at the bottom of the tower with square. If you do this, it will knock the Bot out of the way and the next one will effortlessly land in its place while the tower remains in tact - no collapsing here!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Team Asobi/Sony

Doing this will earn you the 'Keep It Together!' trophy.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Astro Bot content, check out our page showing you how to catch the Gold Butterfly or our one showing you how to break the Ice Seal statue.