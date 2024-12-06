Finding and taking photographs at all Moments of Travel locations in Infinity Nikki will help you complete day two of the Wishfield Journal event quests.

You need to take a total of four photographs with Momo's Camera to pass these Infinity Nikki tasks, and some are fairly easy as they tell you exactly where to go or what time of day to take the photo. However, there's one that gives you a vague direction to go in and that's all - but we're here to help.

Without further ado, here's how to find all Moments of Travel locations in Infinity Nikki.

How to find all Moments of Travel locations in Infinity Nikki

To complete day two of the Wishfield Journal event you need to visit and take a photograph at all of the Moments of Travel locations in Infinity Nikki.

We've gone into more detail below about each location, but here's a quick list of where you need to go:

Anywhere (Day)

To complete the Catching the Sunshine task in Moments of Travel, you need to take a photograph anywhere in Miraland during the day but the sun must be visble behind you.

For example, in our image we stood in Florawish and angled the camera so the sun was just peeking out behind Nikki and this registered as correct for the task.

Dream Warehouse Roof (Florawish)

To complete the A Step Closer to Dream task in Moments of Travel you need to take a photograph standing on the roof of the Dream Warehouse in Florawish. We stood by the entrance to the Dream Factory you use in the 'Go to the Dream Warehouse!' main story quest - if you've not found it yet, we've marked the location on the map below and you must stand on the roof of the tallest point of the Warehouse.

You don't need to be on the very tip-top blue dome of the roof section, standing up by the entrance to the Warehouse worked for us.

Swan Gazebo (Breezy Meadow)

To complete the Finding Romance task in Moments of Travel you need to take a photo in the Swan Gazebo in Breezy Meadow. If you're yet to venture to Breezy Meadow, we've marked the Gazebo's location on the map below:

Remember to be close enough, or even in, the Gazebo when taking the photograph so the task registers as complete.

Hidden Cavern (Breezy Meadow)

To complete the Azure Secret task in Moments of Travel you need to take a photo in the cave north of the Abandoned Fanatic Wisher Camp at Relic Hill in Breezy Meadow. We've marked the exact location of the cave entrance on the map below:

To get into the cave you need to the south-eastern corner of Breezy Meadow. We recommend teleporting to the Abandoned Fanatic Wisher Camp Outpost Warp Spire and following the river until you reach an unbroken bridge. Keep your guard up though - there's lots of Esselings about!

Once there, cross the bridge and then head to your right through an encampment of Esselings.

You now need to continue heading right past the wooden spiked fences. Make sure to defeat or avoid the Esselings! You'll quickly come to a lone flag and, just beyond it, is the hole leading down to the cave.

Jump inisde, because Nikki's legs are unbreakable apparently, and follow the cave system until you reach a large open area. Now take a photo of this large area! The shot we took is the right-hand image down below and it counted towards the Wishfield Journal for us.

That's all for now! If you're looking for more Infinity Nikki content, check out our pages showing you the current and upcoming Resonance banners or our page listing all outfits and how to get them.