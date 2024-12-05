Knowing how to fast travel in Infinity Nikki will make your adventure across Miraland easier. You will end up doing a lot of back and forth between locations on the map, so if you don't want to spend a while walking Nikki and Momo from one place to another it's a good thing to know.

However, you can't do this right away and you do need to spend some time activating a specific device whenever you find one in order for fast travel to be at its most useful in Infinity Nikki.

Without further ado, here's how to fast travel in Infinity Nikki.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to Fast Travel in Infinity Nikki

You can fast travel in Infinity Nikki by teleporting between Spires you've discovered and activated on your travels. Yes - these are the same ones you can do Realm Challenges at. You can't travel to a Spire you've not yet discovered, so we recommend activiating any you come across the moment you find them - this will give you a larger fast travel network to use when you need it.

Spires can usually be found at or close to important locations, such as outside the Stylist's Guild and at the entrance to Florawish. To activate a Spire, walk up to it and interact with it - we're not joking, it's as simple as that!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Once you've activated one, it will be permanently marked on your map by the icons highlighted below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

To use a Spire to fast travel, open up your map and then select the one you want to travel to. Then, when prompted to, use the indicated command to teleport to it. If you're not sure if you've chosen the right one to go to, then don't worry, a small description of the Spire's location will appear when you select it on your map.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Infinity Nikki help, check out our pages showing you how to change the time of day, how to get Floof Yarn or how to get Resonite Crystals.