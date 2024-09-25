How to escape Hyrule Castle in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Escaping Hyrule Castle is your first major task in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

After a short prologue which sees mysterious rifts covering the land of Hyrule and swallowing Link, Zelda finds herself trapped in the dungeon of her own castle in the opening hour of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Much like how she begins Zelda: A Link to the Past when I think about it…

To help you get started in Zelda's adventure, we've covered both the Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom prologue and how to escape Hyrule Castle down below. Just be wary of spoilers!

Zelda Echoes of Wisdom prologue explained: How does Echoes of Wisdom begin? You begin Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom as Link. (What's he doing in Zelda's adventure?) This opening section of the game is incredibly simple, so we won't walk you through it - simply follow the corridor, defeating any enemies you encounter and taking note of the control instructions as you go. Link has access to his sword, bow and bombs so feel free to play around with these items as well. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo It won't be long before you find yourself facing Ganon who has, once again, kidnapped Zelda. (Someone needs to get a new hobby…) This fight is quite simple in part because Ganon does an excellent job of telegraphing his attacks by thrusting his spear forward, which gives you ample time to dodge them. It also helps that Link has a complete set of Heart Containers, so you're free to take a good number of hits. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo The attack you really need to pay attention to though is a Zelda classic - energy balls. By this we mean that Ganon will create an energy ball and send it out towards Link. When this happens you need to swing your sword at the right time to hit the ball back towards Ganon. He will then do the same and you'll want to repeat this until the energy ball hits Ganon. At this point he'll be stunned and you'll be able to get some free hits in. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Overall the fight, despite being against Ganon, won't last very long. Just get hitting Ganon, bouncing the energy balls back when needed, until he's defeated! After a cutscene, you'll now find yourself in control of Zelda. Head over to where Link dropped his cloak and pick it up. After doing so, the nearby rift will start to grow and you'll want to follow the little yellow light out of Ganon's hideout. Just keep running, either avoiding or climbing obstacles, until you're outside. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Another cutscene will then play and, afterwards, you'll find yourself in Hyrule Castle Town. You're now free to explore the town for a bit if you so choose, but your ultimate destination is Hyrule Castle. When you're ready, head into Hyrule Castle and chat with Impa. While you can explore a small part of the castle, your ultimate destination is the throne room. There Zelda will reunite with her father, the King of Hyrule, as another cutscene begins to play. What a lovely reunion. Shame if something happened to it... | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo