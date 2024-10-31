Enchanting equipment in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is another way you can boost an items stats and overall usefulness to increase your chances of surviving the challenges thrown at you across Thedas.

However, it's worth mentioning that you will have to put some time into Dragon Age: The Veilguard to unlock this option - so don't be disheartened if it doesn't appear for you right away, it takes a bit of time. Also, you can enchant some pieces of equipment for your companions, but not in as much detail as you can for Rook.

Without further ado, here's how to enchant equipment in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

How to enchant equipment in Dragon Age The Veilguard

You'll unlock the ability to enchant weapons during the 'Completing the Veilguard' quest after you speak to Solas again in the Fade. Once you've reached this point, you'll be able to Enchant certain pieces of equipment for Rook and their companions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you can even enchant Abilities for Rook.

An important thing to know for both Rook and companions is that Enchantments can only be applied to one piece at a time. For example, if you've put an Enchantment on Rook's Helm then you can't use that same one on their armor - the same rule applies to companions. However, you can remove an Enchantment from its applied equipment or ability to use it somewhere else if you find it's not working out for that particular item - this leaves you free to experiment with your build.

To enchant pieces of equipment, enter the 'Enchant' option when you interact with the workshop and you'll be brought to a menu where you can see your inventory.

Image credit: Eurogamer/BioWare

Here, just like when you're upgrading equipment, you can select the item or ability you want to enchant and it will bring up a small menu in the middle of the screen.

Image credit: Eurogamer/BioWare

Here, you'll be able to see which enchantments can be applied to the item you've chosen. It also tells you what the enchantment will do to the item you've chosen, such as giving a 25 percent Stagger boost.

When you've decided what enchantment, if any, you want to imbue the item (or ability) with then simply select it and it'll be applied instantly. Remember, an enchantment can only be applied to one item at a time. Also, if you scroll down the enchantments list for any item you've selected you'll be able to see which enchantments can be applied at higher levels too - which is helpful for planning out a build.

Image credit: Eurogamer/BioWare

To enchant Rook's abilities you can select them from the same enchantment menu in the Caretaker's Workshop, it's exactly the same process as enchanting a piece of equipment. Do remember though that abilities can only be enchanted for Rook - no one else.

Also, more Enchantments will unlock as you continue to level-up the Caretaker - so it's worth investing time in finding Mementos across Thedas and returning to the Lighthouse to spend them.

That's it for now!