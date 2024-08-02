You have to Emote in Once Human if you want to complete certain tasks for rewards, but Emoting is also just a fun way to interact with other players if you're not a fan of voice or text chat.

To help you express yourself inbetween building bases and slaughtering monsters, we've quickly explained how to Emote in Once Human below, along with all the ways we know of how to get more Emotes in Once Human.

Just keep in mind that you don't unlock the ability to assign Emotes until you complete enough of the tutorial to get to the proper open world in your server, as part of the 'Eve of Evolution' quest. This only takes roughly half an hour, though.

How to Emote in Once Human

To Emote in Once Human, you have to:

Press 'I' to open your inventory and go to the 'Cosmetics' menu. Select the 'Expression' tab. Assign an Action or Expression to the Emote wheel by dragging it or pressing a number. Exit out of the menu back to the game and hold down 'X' to bring up the Emote wheel.

If you don't see the Emote wheel after pressing X, press Spacebar while holding down X to cycle through the different wheel menus.

Assign your Emotes in the Cosmetics menu, then use them on the Emote wheel while playing. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Starry Studio

Remember, you can't start Emoting until you complete enough of the tutorial, as part of the 'Eve of Evolution' quest, as the 'Cosmetics' tab doesn't unlock until this point. You'll know you can Emote when you get to the proper open world of your server, after gliding down from the sky.

How to get more Emotes in Once Human

As of writing, here's all of the ways you can get more Emotes in Once Human:

Purchase the Battle Pass.

Purchase from the Shop.

Redeem from the Battle Pass Shop.

Open Season Loot Crates.

Purchase the Meta Pass.

This means some Emotes can be earned for free, like using Silver Keys in the Battle Pass Shop, but as you can see, most of them require you to spend a little money.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Starry Studio

Have fun Emoting in Once Human!