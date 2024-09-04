Disabling the power to the turret in Star Wars Outlaws is a key part of the Droidsmith main story quest on Akiva. Without turning the turret off, it's only a matter of time before Kay gets shot to pieces - then who would look after Nix?

Fortunately, the room the turret is in has plenty of places to duck for cover while you try to figure out how to turn this dangerous Star Wars Outlaws machine off. Oh, this is also all happening while you're in an Imperial Base - talk about stressful.

On that note, here's how to disable the power to the turret in Star Wars Outlaws.

How to ddisable the power to the turret in Star Wars Outlaws

To disable the power to the turret on Akiva in Star Wars Outlaws you need to make your way to the control room, however a few things stand in your way - namely the massive weapon system that's trying to end your life in a few shots. The first thing you need to do is make sure Kay is behind cover!

Now, to get to the control room you need to locate the passageway blocked by a red energy shield. This will be diagonally to your right from where you dropped into the room.

Move between the numerous cover opportunities to get to the energy shield and keep Kay crouched behind a large crate here. Then, while facing the energy shield, command Nix to 'Power Off' the shield via the switch just on the other side of the blocked passage.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

When the shield is down, dash in here and around to the right. Once you're here, the gun turret won't be able to reach you. Use the turbolift here to go up to the next floor and, once here, enter the room on your left. Interact with the lever here to bring a large square crate to the platform area next to you.

Head over to this crate and command Nix to interact with the lever you previously used to move the crate, then it will start to move.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

While you're facing towards the direction of the gun turret's main room swiftly climb onto the right side of the crate, this will keep you safe from the turret as you move to the control room.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Once you land safely in the control room, the turret won't be able to get to you again. Here, interact with the console near the window and select the 'Disable Turret' option - no computer hacking required!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

That's it for now.