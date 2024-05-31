Knowing how to destroy Vine Traps in Wuthering Waves will help you open up new paths to places on the map and to get your hands on loot that's been obscured by these prickly pests.

Resonaters cannot destroy these Wuthering Waves plants with their usual attacks and they will be knocked back if they walk straight into them. However, the way you can get past these plants is much closer than you think.

Without further ado, here's how to destroy Vine Traps in Wuthering Waves.

How to destroy Vine Traps in Wuthering Waves

To destroy Vine Traps in Wuthering Waves you need to find an Explosive Charge and throw it at the Vine Trap to set it on fire.

Explosive Charges are plant-like items that will grow near any Vine Trap you come across. Some will be directly next to the Trap while others will be nearby but you may need to take some time to look for them.

When you find one, walk up to it and interact with it using the prompted command that appears on your screen to hold it. Once you've done this, carry the Charge towards the Vine Trap area and stand a good distance away from the Trap.

Now, once you think you're at a safe distance (do not stand right on top of the Trap) you can start to adjust your aim. You need to make sure that the large orange bubble is on top of the Vine Trap you want to destroy - this bubble is showing you the impact and detonation area of the Charge.

When you're happy with your aim, use the prompted command to throw the Explosive Charge at the Vine Trap. If it hits the right part, the Vine Trap will be set on fire upon impact and eventually be destroyed!

