How to destroy Jack O' Lanterns with a ranged weapon in Fortnite

Destroy Jack O' Lanterns with a ranged weapon is a new quest in Fortnite, added as part of the ongoing Fortnitemares Halloween event.

It's easy enough, if you know where Jack O' Lanterns are located in Fortnite that is. They're found at several named locations, as part of Halloween displays that usually contain buckets of candy as well.

Here's where to find Jack O' Lanterns in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, and how to destroy them once you do.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Cinematic Trailer

Fortnite Jack O' Lantern locations

Jack O' Lanterns are found pretty much everywhere on the map in Fortnite, but there are some locations where they can be found in greater numbers. Generally, Tilted Towers, Fort Jonesy, Greasy Grove and Shiny Sound are great spots to find them. These locations have been marked on the map below:

Jack O'Lanterns can be found up high, or on the ground. They spawn infront of houses pretty regularly too, so anything with a regular old door and a porch is worth checking. In Tilted, the streets are the best place to find Jack O' Lanterns dotted around. Fort Jonesy is a particularly good spot for finding them, especially the northwestern corner of the main area.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is here and with it comes a new Battle Pass! This season has introduced EvoChrome weapons, Chrome Splash locations and the ability to phase through walls. There are also new vault locations and map changes. The Paradise quests are this season's storyline challenges, including destorying Chrome objects to collect Chrome anomalies. Make sure to check out the upcoming The Herald skin too! Meanwhile, learn how to get XP fast, earn the Victory Umbrella and Victory Crowns.

How to destroy Jack O' Lanterns with ranged weapons

Once you've found some Jack O' Lanterns, you just need to destroy them with a ranged weapon. This essentially means any gun, not your Harvesting Tool. Just pick up a pistol, assault rifle, SMG or other gun and fire until the Jack O' Lantern is destroyed.

For destroying five of them, you will earn 15k XP and also some progress towards the overall Fortnitemares quests. Completing a number of these will grant you exclusive Halloween-themed rewards.

While you are here, there are several other Fortnitemare challenges you can complete - including Terrifying Tablatures and defeating the Inkquisitor.