Knowing how to destroy cracked walls in Star Wars Outlaws will help you explore more, and often lucrative, areas on each planet.

However, it's not as simple as throwing grenades at it (though we did try). In true Star Wars Outlaws fashion you need to spend some time doing other things to be able to get a specific weapon upgrade before you can even think about breaking walls.

Without further ado, here's how to destroy cracked walls in Star Wars Outlaws.

How to destroy Cracked Walls in Star Wars Outlaws

To destroy cracked walls in Star Wars Outlaws you need to have the Power module for your Blaster. To get the Power module you need to complete the main story quest 'The Gunsmith' which is unlocked after you first meet the Ashiga queen on Kijimi during 'The Safecracker' main story quest.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Once you've completed 'The Gunsmith' quest (which is literally just talking to ND-5 on the Trailblazer to get the upgrade part) you can start destroying cracked walls.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

To destroy a cracked wall you need to make sure that your Blaster is switched to the 'Power' setting. You can do this by selecting Y on Xbox, Triangle on PlayStation, and scrolling your mouse on PC. You need to make sure that the active module is the Power one, this is indicated by a small explosion-like symbol.

When you've applied the right module, aim the Blaster at the wall and fire away to bring it crumbling down!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Star Wars Outlaws content, check out our pages showing you how to get the Smoke Bomb Compressor or how to get a Slicing Kit. We've also a Rejected walkthrough and a page showing you how to get into Kaslo's Parlor.