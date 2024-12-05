Bouldy in Infinity Nikki is, essentially, the first proper boss you come across when you're following the main story quests across Miraland.

While looking for something important hidden in a cave in Infinity Nikki, Nikki and Momo have a rocky encounter. No, quite literally, Bouldy is an enemy made of rather grumpy rocks - but luckily for you, once you know its weak spot, they're quite easy to take down.

Without further ado, put on your best outfit because we're here to show you how to defeat Bouldy in Infinity Nikki.

How to beat Bouldy in Infinity Nikki

To beat Bouldy in Infinity Nikki you need to purify the weak spot on their stomach when it appears.

The weakspot itself will only appear after Bouldy has sent out an attack strong enough to wear them down. Once it appears you'll need to purify is six separate times to beat Bouldy - which sounds easy enough, as long as you know how to dodge the attacks long enough to stay alive!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Luckily, Bouldy's attacks are quite easy to anticipate and dodge.

If you see Bouldy creating a large glowing purple boulder you need to move out of its way and fast, the dash function comes in handy here. Bouldy will use them like bowling balls - don't get knocked down and you'll be fine. They can throw out one or multiple in a row - we found that circling, or sprinting around, Bouldy at this point helped us to avoid those attacks.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Another one to watch out for is when Bouldy lifts their arms above their head and the ground around Nikki starts to glow purple. The glow is showing you the area the next attack will impact - make sure you're standing anywhere that isn't purple and you'll be fine.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

One more to watch out for is when Bouldy crouches down and a small circle appears on the ground nearby. This is showing you where they'll land after they jump. Make sure you're not standing in or near this circle and you won't be crushed.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Once you've purified Bouldy a total of six times and haven't died yourself, you'll have won!

