The Yesteryear's She Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki is a random quest you can pick up in Florawish by speaking to Alber near Mayor Lilina's Statue outside the Mayor's residence.

Your task for this Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki is to come back wearing a dress that the first Mayor of Florawish, Lilina, would have worn and to show the dress to Alber to give him some inspiration. It must be a specific dress and that's where things can get a bit tricky, but we're here with the answer!

Without further ado, here's how to complete the Yesteryear's She Kindled Inspiriation in Infinity Nikki.

How to complete the Yesteryear's She Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki

To complete the Yesteryear's She Kindled Inspiration random quest in Infinity Nikki you need to wear the Paper Crane's Flight dress, which is the dress that Mayor Lilina used to wear.

To get your hands on this dress you need to reach level two with Kilo the Cadenceborn (the big blue dragon). Doing so will unlock the sketch for the Paper Crane's Flight dress which is part of the Rebirth Wish rare outfit.

Then, to craft the dress you need three Foodie Bees, two Floof Yarns and 120 Threads of Purity.

When you've made the dress, make Nikki wear it via the wardrobe section of the Pear-Pal app then head back to Alber outside the Mayor's house in Florawish. It doesn't matter what accessories, hairstyle or anything you wear - you just need to have the Paper Crane's Flight dress on to pass.

When you've completed the quest, Alber will reward you with the Nostalgic Blossom hairstyle sketch and 20 Diamonds.

