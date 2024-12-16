The Weave Fantasy Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki tasks you with finding two specific types of clothing pieces for Bianbo in the Wishing Woods.

This is a bit different than the usual 'Kindled Inspiration' quests in Infinity Nikki, as you're not required to wear a specific item. Rather, you have to wear two items with a specific tag - but there are even more requirements than this!

It's a bit tricky to suss out at first, so to speed things along, we've got a full explainer on how to complete 'Kindled Inspiration: Weave Fantasy' in Infinity Nikki below.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to complete Weave Fantasy Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki

To complete Weave Fantasy Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki, you need to wear two outfit pieces that have the 'Fantasy' tag, but they can't be from the same outfit. You also can't wear anything but these two pieces - so hold off on accessorising Nikki for now!

The good news is everybody can fulfil this requirement with free outfits, if you pick one item from the Starlet Burst ability outfit, and one from the Far And Away pre-registration reward outfit. We equipped the 'Tiny Star Wish' dress from Starlet Burst, and the 'Shining Journey' shoes from Far and Away to complete Weave Fantasy.

To make sure you're not wearing anything but two outfit pieces with the Fantasy tag, select the paintbrush button on the left side of the screen to deselect all clothing, then just select the two Fantasy pieces you want to equip.

Left arrow: The paintbrush icon. Right arrow: The Fantasy tag on an item of clothing. Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

And to make searching for Fantasy clothes easier, you can select the 'Filter' option, then 'Fantasy' from the list to only show you clothing that has a 'Fantasy' tag in your collection.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Once you've equipped two Fantasy clothing pieces from different outfits (and only these two pieces), head back to Bianbo and show it to them. They will then reward you with 10 Diamonds and the 'Bottle of Truth' neckwear sketch.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Infinity Nikki help, check out our pages showing you how to complete the Super Waterproof Kindled Inspiration, Animal Traces Kindled Inspiration, and the Fortune's Favor Kindled Inspiration.