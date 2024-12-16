How to complete the Super Waterproof Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki

The Super Waterproof Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki tasks you with finding a waterproof hat for Arlda in the Wishing Woods.

Luckily, the hat you need is already in Nikki's Wardrobe at this point (unless you've somehow managed to glitch your way into the Wishing Woods...) so it won't take long to complete this quest in Infinity Nikki!

Without further ado, here's how to complete 'Kindled Inspiration: Super Waterproof' in Infinity Nikki.

How to complete Super Waterproof Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki

To complete Super Waterproof Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki, you need to wear the Azure Ripples headwear. This is the default hat you get with the Bye-Bye Dust ability outfit, so all you have to do is pick it in Nikki's wardrobe - no Blings or crafting required!

The rest of your outfit doesn't matter for this random quest, as you just need to be wearing the correct headwear.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Once you've popped the hat on, head back to Arlda and show it to them. They will then reward you with 10 Diamonds and the 'Gathering Drops' headwear sketch.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

