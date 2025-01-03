Stay, My Meteor in Infinity Nikki is a Wish Adventure task that's part of the Wishful Wonders event. This task requires you to help Manna capture her own memory inspired by animated posters that feature shooting stars.

For this task you will need to know how to skip time as the photograph can only be taken during a specific time of day in Infinity Nikki. Also, there's a setting that will help insure you get the best image possible but we'll tell you more about that below.

Without further ado, here's how to complete Stay, My Meteor Shower in Infinity Nikki.

How to complete Stay My Meteor in Infinity Nikki

To complete Stay, My Meteor Shower in Infinity Nikki you need to take a photograph of Manna at night with shooting stars clearly visible in the sky above.

To do this, you first need to go and speak to Manna outside the Stylist's Guild in Florawish to learn of her wishes. Then, use your Pear-Pal to skip the time of day to any time between 22:00 and 04:00 at night to get the shooting stars to appear.

Once the shooting stars appear in the sky, make sure you're standing facing Manna and then take out your camera. First things first, we recommend using the 'Hide Nikki' option in the camera settings as this will make it easier to get a clear shot of Manna and the sky.

Then, most importantly, adjust your Aperture setting to f16 to help the shooting stars stand out clearly in the photograph.

Adjust the settings as you'd like, but we highly recommend changing the Aperture. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Once you've done this, make sure Manna is clearly in frame (this will be indicated by a gold box surrounding her) and tilt the camera just enough so the sky is also visible. Once you're happy, take the photograph and exit the camera.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

If you're successful, Momo will instantly comment on your photograph. When he does this, speak to Manna once more and hand over the photograph to complete the quest.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Infinity Nikki content, check out our pages showing you how to beat the Sovereign of Sexy and how to beat the Sovereign of Fresh.