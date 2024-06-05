The Secret Investigation side quest in Wuthering Waves tasks you with infiltrating an Exile Camp to obtain some information about a dangerous shipment.

As with most quests you undertake in Wuthering Waves, this one has multiple steps to it and you'll need to master the art of outsmarting the dogs guarding the Camp if you don't want to have to start again.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to complete the Secret Investigation side quest in Wuthering Waves.

On this page:

How to complete Secret Investigation in Wuthering Waves

To complete the Secret Investigation side quest in Wuthering Waves you need to infiltrate the Exile Camp to get information for Qianshan.

However, there are several steps that you need to take to complete this quest:

Start the Secret Investigation Side Quest

To start the Secret Investigation side quest in Wuthering Waves you need to speak to Qianshan at the camp that's west of Lake of Heights and east of Lake Deerslumber which is just south-west of Jinzhou. We've marked its location on the map below too:

Agree to help Qianshan when you find them and you'll be given your first task.

Collect Exiles' Gear

You'll need to collect two pieces of Exile Gear for this section. Check your map and you should have two seperate quest markers just south-west of your current location, they'll be either side of a Resonance Beacon.

The Exiles' Top can be found at the southern marker. Defeat the Exiles at this location and pick up the Top from the basket inside the shelter.

The Exiles' Bottoms can be found at the northern marker. Defeat the Exiles at this location and collect the Bottoms from the basket here.

Once you've collected both pieces of clothing, head back to Qianshan who is now near the Resonance Beacon we mentioned earlier:

Answer Qianshan's Questions

Speak to Qianshan and he'll give you several documents to read through. We've listed all of the correct answers in this guide so you won't need to memorise all the information. Then, after reading them, Qianshan will test your knowledge with three questions.

Here are all of the answers to Qianshan's Questions for Secret Investigation:

Teacher Attempted Shoplifting Studying Technologies

After you answer them all correctly you then need to time skip to 9pm the next day.

Investigate Camp and Avoid Dogs

As soon as you do the time skip you will spawn at the beginning of the Exile Camp wearing the disguise. Your next task is to head to the purple marker without being spotted by the dogs wandering around. They'll be marked with an eye icon in a black diamond above their heads - this diamond will turn red when they've spotted you.

To avoid the dogs you need to stay as far away from them as you can.

From the point you start in the Camp, follow the path forward and to the left while avoiding the dogs. Then, continue to follow this path forward and speak to the Exile duo blocking the way forward.

Answer Dali's Questions

One of the Exile duo is called Dali and you'll need to answer his first question with 'Couldn't make any money at Jinzhou. I grew tired of waiting'.

If you answer this correctly then you'll be able to move on. If you answer the first question wrong then you need to answer the second one with 'Isn't his wound at the right leg?' to proceed.

Head to the Camp's Upper Level

You then need to head to the Camp's Upper Level without being spotted by the dogs. We found that the easiest way was to head back to the beginning of the Camp and follow the path forward, then to the left as you did before. Then, stand by the wrecked bus and look to the right to see a patch of grass.

If the dog is anywhere near this area then you need to wait until it leaves. Once it's safe to do so, run across to the green area and look at the path to your right. There will be more dogs here so be careful. You should be able to see some water across from you - run across to it once safe to do so.

Then, walk along the shore here past the '???' Exile and follow the purple marker to the elevator. Again, be careful as dogs are patrolling here.

Go up in the elevator then follow the path around to the right until you reach the Exile at the top.

Answer Kuixiao's Questions

Speak to this Exile to learn their name is Kuixiao. You'll need to answer their questions correctly to move forwards.

Here are all of the answers to Kuixiao's Questions for Secret Investigation:

Zaijia just said he needed your help on something Both of us are not fans of hot food...

Once you've answered them correctly, wait for Kuixiao to leave and investigate the glowing terminal on the box nearby when prompted to.

Head to the Camp's Lower Level

You now need to use the elevator to get back down to the lower level of the Camp. Once you exit the elevator, being wary of the dog patrolling nearby, you need to head to the Exile duo blocking the path to your left.

Speak to Jian and tell them you're Qiao Yang. After some rambling they'll let you through.

Your next task is to head for the purple marker to destroy the signal beacon here. Be careful, several dogs patrol this area. We found the easiest way to get to this beacon safely is to follow the shoreline to your right.

Once you're at the beacon, press the prompted command to destroy it.

Then, sneak around the back of the shelter the beacon is in and make your way to the next purple marker in the large tent. Walk up to the chair inside the tent to take the Terminal on it and you'll then be caught...

Confront Exiles

At this point you'll be confronted by the Exile Leader and your answers do not matter here - it will end in a fight no matter what you say.

Battle your way out of the Exile Camp by taking down each of the Exiles. Once you've defeated all of them head back to Qianshan. We've marked his location on the map below:

Speak to Qianshan to wrap up this quest and get your rewards!

Wuthering Waves Secret Investigation rewards explained

Here are all of the rewards for completing the Secret Investigation side quest in Wuthering Waves:

500 Union EXP

40 Astrite

2 Advanced Resonance Potion

1 Advanced Sealed Tube

24,000 Shell Credits

You'll also get the 'Sorry, I'm a Patroller' Trophy and five Astrite for completing this quest. This Trophy is part of the Huanglong I set.

That's it for now! If you need more Wuthering Waves help, check out our Hidden Truth walkthrough or our page showing you how to turn the Electricity on. We've also got pages you showing all Pecok Flower locations and all Wintry Bell locations.